The Case for Each Jets Undrafted Free Agent to Make the Roster

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books as the New York Jets filled several needs on both sides of the ball over the three-day extravaganza. However, the work wasn’t done for the Jets as they had to immediately turn their attention to the undrafted free-agent signing period.

The initial waves of UDFA signings are so important, as teams can find a diamond in the rough who could end up making the 53-man roster or practice squad. Last year, New York took a chance on QB Brady Cook as a UDFA, and he went on to make himself an option in that room.

Let's take a look at who the Jets have reportedly signed as part of their 2026 undrafted free agent class and break down their chances of making the 53-man roster this summer.

1. Caulin Lacy, WR, Louisville

Even though the Jets jumped back into the first round and drafted Omar Cooper Jr. on Thursday night, the team still has room for more talent at wide receiver. On Saturday night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caulin Lacy was signing with the Jets.

Lacy is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, but that doesn’t take away from what he accomplished as a wideout on offense or special teams. He spent the first four years of college at South Alabama, where he was utilized as a receiver, given carries, and made plays as a returner on special teams.

The dynamic wideout then took his talents to Louisville in 2024, where his first year was a wash due to a collarbone injury, which limited him to five games and a redshirt. However, he took off this past season, racking up 60 receptions for 635 yards and 2 TDs on offense. Then, on special teams, averaging 18.2 yards per punt return (ranked fourth in FBS) and scoring two punt return TDs. He also averaged 20.9 yards per kick return en route to being named third-team All-ACC All Purpose and Honorable Mention at WR.

He doesn’t have blazing speed for someone his size at 4.55, but it's good enough to make noise on special teams.

The backend of the Jets’ WR depth chart has a lot of question marks after Adonai Mitchell. Lacy will be competing with the likes of Isaiah Williams and maybe Arian Smith for special teams snaps. Williams handled punt returns and most kick returns for New York and did well.

It won’t be easy for the UDFA, but there’s a path for him to sneak onto the 53-man, especially since he has a higher upside than Irvin Charles, Quentin Skinner, Jamal Pritchett, and Mac Delana.

2. Will Ferrin, K, BYU

The Jets signed Cade York to a one-year deal in free agency last month to be their potential starting kicker this upcoming season. However, it appears that they want to have a competition, as they signed former BYU kicker Will Ferrin, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Ferrin is coming off two stellar back-to-back seasons at BYU, where he led the Big 12 in points with 113 and 118, respectively. This past season, Ferrin was a perfect 49-for-49 on extra points and made 23-of-30 field goals (76.7%). However, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound kicker has a big leg, as he was 8-of-11 from 50-plus yards out over the last two years.

His longest made field goal in 2025 was a 56-yarder, surpassing his career-best in 2024, which was 54 yards.

As for York, the last time we saw him kick was in 2024 with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals. He made 69.2% of his field goals (9-of-13) and noticeably struggled from 40-plus yards out (2-of-5). Last season, he spent a brief moment on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, but never got a chance to kick for them.

If York continues to struggle with longer-distance kicks, which have plagued him during his career (7-of-11 from 40-49, 5-of-9 from 50+), the door will be wide open for Ferrin to win the job.

3. Kendrick Blackshire, LB, UTSA

The Jets are quite stacked at linebacker, but that still isn’t stopping them from adding more competition to the room after the draft. On Saturday evening, Aaron Wilson of KRPC-2 reported that New York signed former UTSA linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

Blackshire spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to UTSA for his last two seasons. He also had a brief stop at the University of Texas in between.

This past season at UTSA was Blackshire’s only year as a full-time starter. He had 48 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection, and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker had a 35.5-inch vertical, but ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at UTSA’s pro day last month.

Given the lack of playing time (39 career games) and production, it's hard to say what his NFL future looks like. However, with the Jets, if he can carve out a role on special teams during the preseason, he could give Kobe King a run for his money as Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCracy-Ball look to be safe.

4. Chip Trayanum, RB, Toledo

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets have signed former Toledo running back Chip Trayanum. Trayanum is one of two running backs that the Jets have signed after the draft, the other being Sam Scott.

Trayanum has bounced around during his college career, playing at Arizona State, Ohio State, and Kentucky before wrapping up at Toledo. The 5-foot-11, 227 running back had a couple of solid seasons sprinkled in at Arizona State and Ohio State.

However, he didn’t take off until he joined the Rockets this past season, where he ran for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns on 182 carries. Trayanum also added 21 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Speed isn’t Trayanum’s game, as he reportedly ran a 4.52 and 4.56 at the 40-yard dash at his pro day at Toledo last month. However, don’t let that fool you, as Trayanum has some twitch to his game as a bruiser who finishes each run and will wear down a defense.

Not only will Trayanum be competing with Scott, but he’ll also have to show that he can unseat Braelon Allen or Isaiah Davis.

Davis has shown a bit more promise through two seasons, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Allen is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and is coming off an injury. However, Trayanum’s skills closely resemble Allen's, which should make the former fourth-rounder uncomfortable, as his traits fit with what New York wants out of the backfield.

5. Sam Scott, RB, Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys running back Sam Scott (22) runs for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the draft on Saturday that the Jets brought in former Wyoming Cowboys running back Sam Scott. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound running back thrives as an inside zone runner with some quickness and explosiveness to his game.

Defenses can’t allow him to get downhill against them, as his speed only increases. Scott does not have staggering numbers as he didn’t have a 1,000-yard season at Wyoming. But over his last three seasons, Scott recorded 1,344 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns on 264 touches. He also averaged 4.7 yards per carry, which isn’t too shabby for someone who played linebacker as a freshman.

Scott didn’t handle punt or kick return duties at college, but he’ll need to do so to win a spot on the 53-man roster. Given that he’s more of a linear runner, Scott could thrive in the return game and possibly give wide receiver Isaiah Williams a run for his money.

6. Nathan Voorhis, EDGE, Ball State

The Jets made it a point to add to the trenches on defense during the draft with David Bailey and Darrell Jackson. Then, New York added former Ball State edge rusher Nathan Voorhis after the draft, per Arye Pulli.

Voorhis was an All-MAC selection last season for Ball State, racking up 51 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. That’s impressive for Voorhis, who began his college career at UConn and Bryant (FCS). The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Voorhis isn’t the strongest power rusher, but he has good acceleration, which helps him close up space to get the QB on a blitz.

New York is loaded at pass rusher with Bailey, Ossai, Will McDonald IV, and Kingsley Enagbare. However, the back end of the depth chart is wide open for a productive player like Voorhis. The former Ball State pass rusher doesn’t have the prototypical size off the edge. But if he shows consistency with his reps and in the preseason, he could find himself as a third-string pass rusher for a unit that finished with the second-fewest sacks in 2025.

7. Mory Bamba, CB, BYU

Earlier this offseason, we saw the Jets sign Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal in free agency. It seems as if they might’ve found another Wright after the draft. According to Jay Drew of Deseret News, the Jets signed former BYU cornerback Mory Bamba.

Bamba is a speedy boundary cornerback who comes in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, which is similar to Wright (6-foot-4, 199 pounds). Bamba wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but put on a show at his pro day, running a blistering 4.27 40-yard dash and having an 11’1” broad jump.

He’s the perfect cornerback who’s worth developing, as he can run with most, if not all, wide receivers in the league. Bamba can play both press and off-coverage, and isn’t afraid to make an open-field tackle. His footwork and technique could use some work, but his athleticism on the boundary makes him one of the more intriguing UDFA signings for New York.

Despite not getting a single interception last year, the Jets’ CB group should be better with Wright and rookie D’Angelo Ponds. It’s also a relatively deep group with guys like Qwantez Stiggers, Samuel Womack III, Azareye’h Thomas, and Tre’ Brown. However, Bamba’s special blend of size and speed could put Womack or Brown on the chopping block. That’s a type of football player you can’t let walk out the door.

8. DT Sheffield, WR, Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver DT Sheffield (0) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Kristian Dyer of Rutgers 24/7, the Jets reportedly signed former Rutgers wide receiver DT Sheffield as an undrafted free agent.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver can be used on special teams as he's averaged 11.1 yards per return on 18 career attempts with three different schools.

At Rutgers, Sheffield played mostly out of the slot, which the Jets could use more guys there besides Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. In his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Sheffield recorded 44 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Sheffield won't factor in for the top four spots in the WR room, which includes Arian Smith. However, if he can make plays on special teams in training camp and out of slot, who's to say he and Lacy can't win the WR5 and WR6 jobs.

9. Garrison Grimes, LS, BYU

The Jets currently have Thomas Hennessy penciled in as their long snapper for 2026. Hennessy has been the starter in New York for the last nine years. However, New York is giving some competition by bringing in Garrison Grimes, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Grimes, who spent the first three seasons at Baylor before transferring to BYU this past season, is one of the most athletic long snappers in this year's class. In fact, he had a perfect RAS score (10.00), which is unheard of. Grimes had a 4.81 40-yard dash, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, and 22 reps on the bench press.

Will that equal to success in the NFL? No one knows, but Grimes athleticism is quite intriguing as his speed can be useful on punt coverage.

It's going to be tough for Grimes to unseat the incumbent in Hennessy, who is the longest tenured on the roster. He might not make the team out of camp, but it won't be surprising if other teams give him a look due to his athleticism.

10. Xavier Hill, OL, Colorado

According to Harrison Glaser, the Jets brought in a versatile offensive lineman in Xavier Hill as one of their UDFA signings. Last year at Colorado, Hill played both left guard and right tackle, which should intrigue the Jets, who could desperately use the depth on the o-line.

In 703 offensive snaps for the Buffaloes, the 6-foot-3, 313-pound offensive lineman allowed only 11 hurries, three sacks, and one quarterback hit. He might be too small plug on the outside at tackle, but he could slide in as a guard in the NFL.

In fact, Brown told Jack Carlough of BuffInsider ahead of the draft that he's been training at center and both guard spots. "When I've been training this year, I've been doing snaps at center, both guards," Hill said. "Not too much to tackle because I'm only 6-foot-3, the tackles are a little taller right now."

New York currently has several backup options at center and guard spots behind the starters, which includes sixth-round pick Anez Cooper. However, Hill's ability to play across the offensive line could make a valuable piece that the Jets won't be able to afford to cut at the end of training camp.