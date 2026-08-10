Jets Should Feel Better About Backup Quarterback Role Heading Into 3rd Week of Training Camp

No fourth-round rookie quarterback is ever expected to be a starter for their team. Most aren't even expected to be the immediate backup to a starter.

For the Jets and Clemson product Cade Klubnik, the organization won't be expecting any starts from the fourth-round pick, but they have to like what they've seen otherwise. Throughout camp, Klubnik has been accurate and has never looked overwhelmed while facing an NFL defense.

Of course, the rookie still has his struggling moments. In the last few practices, the uptick in interceptions from Klubnik has fans concerned. Not that he was unworthy of a draft pick, but that he may not be ready to be the immediate backup to Geno Smith once the season starts.

The Jets need to make sure that they have the best possible QB2 behind Geno Smith. Could that be Cade Klubnik? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two main thoughts when discussing Klubnik's candidacy for the backup quarterback role. More than ever, though, the organization should feel confident in trusting the rookie going forward.

Pros of Cade Klubnik's QB2 candidacy

Most NFL teams prefer to have their backup quarterback role go to a veteran. The idea is that, should something happen to the starting quarterback, a quality veteran would be able to steady the ship until the starter returns.

The idea of a rookie quarterback finding himself on the field before he is ready is what many fans are fearful of when it comes to Klubnik and the Jets. Much of that concern comes from the perception that first-year quarterbacks are not attuned to the pressures and understanding of an NFL offense.

That can't be the case for Klubnik, though.

"I've really liked how he's come back mentally and I feel like he's taken a good step mentally," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said after practice on Friday. "I think we're at the point where everything is pretty much in (offensive installation). He shows the aptitude to pick it all

up, the aptitude for big plays, right? And just continue to weather the storm."

There will be some storms. You're a rookie quarterback, you're going to take your lumps, but I'm happy with the whole quarterback room. Frank Reich, Jets OC

Klubnik has not been perfect throughout training camp practices. Over the last several practices, he has put the ball in harm's way and been intercepted on multiple occasions. Mixed in between mistakes, though, have been two main constants: accuracy and confidence.

A rookie quarterback can find success with those two features.

Klubnik's accuracy has been on display throughout training camp. He understands where he wants to go with the ball and doesn't second-guess himself. He's also learning a lot faster than anyone gave him credit for after several years as a starter in college.

Cade Klubnik is easily surpassing expectations in his first training camp with the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More importantly, his confidence and stature in the pocket have been impressive so far. The task at hand can overwhelm any young quarterback, but Klubnik does not seem like one of those signal-callers. That should prepare him well should he ever see the field during his rookie year.

And why the Jets should realize making him their immediate backup would be nothing less than a win-win situation.

A win-win situation for Jets

Either two situations happen should the Jets opt to make Klubnik their backup quarterback:

Smith is able to start all 17 games, leaving Gang Green with no reason to play the rookie this year, meaning whether the organization is good or not hinges on the veteran plan already in place. Whether through injury or poor performance, Klubnik sees the field and gains valuable experience going into his sophomore year.

If the latter situation happens, the Jets could either love what they see in him or struggle with the backup and be in line to draft a top-ranked prospect early on in the 2027 draft.

Anyway fans want to look at it, there is no downside to Klubnik being an immediate backup. Should he perform well during preseason action and joint practices this week against the Buccaneers, the Jets shouldn't waste time looking for any other signal-caller.

New York should role with Klubnik behind Smith throughout the upcoming year—for better or worse.