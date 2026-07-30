Cade Klubnik's Role in Jets' QB2 Competition Just Become Even More Important 

Throughout the offseason, the competition for the New York Jets' backup quarterback spot has been one of the team’s biggest storylines.

Although the franchise selected Cade Klubnik in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they explored adding veteran options to the mix, most notably offering Russell Wilson a contract before he ultimately decided to retire.

Another veteran option who was linked to the Jets was Cooper Rush, but he signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, removing another experienced quarterback from the list.

When asked about the possibility of bringing in a veteran backup quarterback, general manager Darren Mougey didn’t commit to making a move, but added that he’s always checking out the markets for experienced players at all positions.

Now, the pressure is mounting on Klubnik to showcase that he deserves the QB2 role.

Cade Klubnik has upper-hand in the QB2 competition

The former Clemson Tiger flashed his potential in rookie minicamp but failed to build on that momentum in OTAs. A back injury forced him to miss mandatory minicamp, costing him valuable reps as Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook continued to compete for the job.

Despite this, Klubnik still has the best chance of winning the spot entering training camp. However, he did little to strengthen his grip on the spot on Wednesday, completing 2-of-4 passes in 11-on-11 drills and 3-of-4 in 7-on-7s. The Athletics’ Zack Rosenblatt reported that Klubnik threw a great deep ball to Arian Smith, but he dropped it. Klubnik ended the day throwing an interception to Mykal Walker.

Zappe, meanwhile, received limited reps and nearly threw an interception of his own.

Even though Klubnik wasn’t great in the first practice, one session won’t determine the outcome.

The team is still in the opening portion of camp and isn't even in full pads yet, leaving plenty of time for the rookie to establish himself as the QB2.

However, he’ll need to do this sooner rather than later. While Mougey is willing to be patient with him, the Jets need him to determine that he’s capable of being trusted as the backup.

Still, the organization remains optimistic about Klubnik’s opportunity. “I’m just excited to see Cade get his reps during training”, Mougey said.

For now, Mougey will allow Cook, Klubnik and Zappe to receive their opportunities and compete for the spot. But if an opportunity presents itself, whether via trade or free agency, Mougey and the front office could explore adding another player to the room.

Veteran options the Jets could consider

With Rush off the market, there are few appealing quarterbacks left in free agency. The most intriguing one is Jimmy Garoppolo, who contemplated retirement for the majority of the offseason but now appears open to returning for his 13th season. The former Eastern Illinois Panther has started 64 games across his career, posting a 43-21 record.

Garoppolo, 34, has spent the last two seasons as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in four games (one start), completing 65.9% of his passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While Garoppolo would strengthen the Jets’ quarterback depth, his injury history raises some concerns.

If they wanted to look into the trade market, one quarterback they should consider is Will Levis.

Since joining the league, he’s struggled with consistency and turnovers, throwing 16 interceptions while fumbling 17 times, including 10 lost fumbles.

However, the former 2023 second-round selection possesses great arm talent and dual-threat ability with his legs. Levis is currently battling for the backup spot against Mitchell Trubisky, a battle worth monitoring.

Acquiring Levis would add competition to the room and provide the Jets with another experienced quarterback.