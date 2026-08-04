Winners & Losers From Jets Training Camp (8/4): Klubnik Steps Up, Taylor's Drops Raise Concerns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Is it too early to talk about winners and losers of each training camp practice? For the Jets, Tuesday's heavily physical day of work might just be the perfect time to do so.

Under the hot August sun, the Jets continued to compete at a high level with several major standouts. But while there were plenty of quality performers, others didn't perform as well as hoped.

Let's get to the three biggest names for each now.

Winner: Cade Klubnik

Tuesday's big winner was the fourth-round rookie quarterback out of Clemson. Cade Klubnik continues to impress with his decision-making, arm talent, and accuracy. Throughout the day, Klubnik dropped dimes on New York's defense and even extended plays with his legs as well.

Continue to be impressed with Klubnik, especially when it comes to buying time from pressure. When he bails out if the pocket, he’s doing so not in a panic, but under control with his eyes downfield.



Found Isaiah Williams for a big gain that way.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 4, 2026

One of his best plays came when he fired a beautiful ball to Isaiah Williams, who needed to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Instead, Williams repositioned himself in a way that the ball bounced off his chest without a completion. The throw: incredible. The catch: not so much.

It's important to remember that Klubnik is not competing against the cream of the Jets' defensive crop right now. Geno Smith is the starting quarterback and will remain so for the 2026 season.

But the preseason will be very important for Klubnik. He's had a very good camp, and more quality reps against other teams could show the Jets exactly what they have in their rookie signal-caller.

Loser: Kenyon Sadiq

I wanted to throw Geno Smith here for putting the ball in harm's way repeatedly today. But head coach Aaron Glenn took that away with his latest injury update.

The Jets leader confirmed that top rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq suffered a setback while sitting out yesterday's practice due to a maintenance day. During that day off, doctors saw something in the exams that gave them pause and will now keep Sadiq off the field for a while.

Jets fans must wait to see what Kenyon Sadiq can do after his injury setback. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glenn did say he was confident the team would have him on the field for Week 1, but the longer it takes for them to see Sadiq on the field, the harder it will be to integrate him into the offense to open the year.

The tight end position is not an easy study for any rookie. Sadiq's rookie year just got even more challenging.

Winner: Jamien Sherwood

Before training camp began, Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood said his focus during the offseason was to prove last year's down year was nothing more than a fluke.

So far, he's off to an excellent camp, and Tuesday might have been his best practice. Sherwood deflected a pass in coverage that resulted in an interception by Brandon Stephens. He also had several good reads against the run, just as he did on Monday.

New York's defense looks much different this year if Sherwood plays up to his contract and potential. So far, the addition of Demario Davis has allowed the Auburn product to be more like himself. And the Jets have seen a better player as well.

Loser: Mason Taylor

Concentration drops are not uncommon for young pass catchers. During his rookie campaign, All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase suffered through a weeks-long stretch of that very problem. That isn't the only issue that surrounds Mason Taylor, though.

Mason Taylor still has a lot to prove to show Jets fans that he's ready to break out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glenn believes that Taylor is "in line for a breakout season," but nothing in practice has shown he's ready to take that next step. Today was more of what we've seen throughout the offseason. Taylor dropped an easy throw along the sideline during Tuesday's practice, which took away from some of the reps he actually got open on.

He's still a player with tremendous upside but if the Jets are going to improve drastically on offense, they will need Taylor to be a part of it. I haven't seen that sophomore jump from him yet.

Winner: Azareye'h Thomas

Coming off what was a very strong practice on Monday, AZ Thomas responded with an even better one today. The former third-round pick blanketed Garrett Wilson on several routes throughout practice and even came away with an interception on a pass he jumped the route on.

Really good coverage from AZ Thomas on Garrett Wilson on another deep pass. Second-year corner has racked up a few really strong reps against GW the last few days. #Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 4, 2026

Thomas continues to compete hard with each player he goes up against. While Glenn did say he was still "rusty" from last season's shoulder surgery, Thomas looks the part of an every-down starting cornerback that the Jets were hoping he would become.

Loser: Nahshon Wright

Nahshon Wright has not done anything wrong. He's been a good cover cornerback throughout practices, and he's even shown his inability to make plays on the ball as well.

So why is he labeled a loser in today's practice?

As solid as Wright has been, Thomas has been even better since the pads have come on. His cover ability in man is a better fit for what Glenn wants to do on defense. If Wright is going to get playing time in the starting lineup this year, he'll need to start making some big plays like Thomas' interception was today.

Even though this current position battle isn't ending anytime soon, the edge must go to Thomas right now.