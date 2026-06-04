Jets Signing Former Patriots UDFA Could Spell Bad News for WRs on Roster Bubble

The Jets are in the midst of their second set of OTAs (organized team activities), but that hasn’t stopped them from making changes to their 90-man roster. On Wednesday, the Jets quickly cut ties with kicker Younghoe Koo after a rough OTA practice and signed former All-Pro Jason Sanders in the ongoing kicker competition.

Speaking of competition, the team has decided to add more of it to an already loaded WR room on Thursday morning. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets are signing wide receiver Gee Scott Jr.

Needing help at receiver, the #Jets are signing WR Gee Scott, sources tell @SNYtv.



A tight end at Ohio State, Scott lost some weight and is trying to make a run at wideout.



He worked out for the team last week. pic.twitter.com/LQjvE41bsb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 4, 2026

This is the second move at WR the Jets have made this week as they waived wide receiver Da’Quan Felton.

Scott, a former Patriots undrafted free agent last year, is reportedly making the switch from tight end and worked out for the team last week, per Hughes. In fact, Scott started his collegiate career at Ohio State as a wide receiver before converting to tight end.

How does Gee Scott's signing impact the other WRs on the Jets’ 90-man roster?

The former Buckeyes pass catcher recently participated in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp following the 2026 NFL Draft. Last year, Scott was signed as a UDFA by the Patriots following the 2025 draft. He played in the preseason with the Pats, but was among their final cuts and ultimately signed to the practice squad.

The 6-foot-3 pass catcher didn’t last long in New England, which cut him in October of last year. But he would get signed to the Commanders’ practice squad in December. Scott spent the rest of the season with the Commanders, but they did not give him a futures deal.

Now, he’s entering a Jets squad that has 11 other wide receivers on its 90-man roster, making this a tall task for Scott. However, one could argue that this isn’t great news for the Jets’ UDFA WR class— Malik McClain, DT Sheffield and Caullin Lacy—as they haven’t made much noise in OTAs thus far.

Cade Klubnik with a beauty on his first 11 on 11. Floater, led WR Malik McClain perfectly for a big gain. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 28, 2026

Good ball from Cade Klubnik over the middle to DT Sheffield.



Klubnik had a pick taken off by a holding call. Completion streak still alive.



Completed all his passes in 7v7 outside the penalty #Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) June 2, 2026

Coming out of Ohio State, Scott was known more as a receiving tight end than a guy who was going to put his hand in the dirt and block, which isn’t a shocker given that he was a WR. That said, he does a good job of catching the ball with his hands, is a smooth route runner on short routes, and was tough to bring down once he got the ball in his hands.

Scott wasn’t featured a ton in the passing game at Ohio State, which always had a loaded wide receiver room. However, Scott’s best season with the Buckeyes was in 2024. He accumulated a career-high 27 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Scott also averaged a career-best 9.4 yards per reception.

Scott won’t necessarily threaten Lacy or Sheffield, who are on the small side and a different type of WR, but he could be some additional competition for McClain. McClain is on the bigger side at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds.

The Jets already have a slew of bigger wideouts (6-foot-4 or taller) on their 90-man roster, so adding Scott into the mix could give them a look at a guy who has been through the gauntlet of training camp already.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how this wide receiver room shakes out. We know that Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and even Isaiah Williams are locks to make the 53-man roster. After that, it’s anyone's ball game as the Jets want to see who will grab the opportunity and force their hand.