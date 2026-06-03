Jets' AD Mitchell Optimism Is Palpable at OTAs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The road through the NFL has been odd one for New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. A former second-round pick out of Texas, Mitchell was considered one of the top prospects out of the 2024 draft.

After just two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, though, Mitchell was never see the field much.

It all came to a head early in his second season with the Colts, when the franchise shipped the 23-year-old to New York as part of the Sauce Gardner blockbuster trade. In the final eight games, Mitchell caught 24 passes for over 300 yards and showed the kind of promise many expected of him.

With it, he gained confidence in himself that he could produce at the NFL level, with a second chance of course.

"I didn't play too much my rookie year, so getting some type of playing time...it felt like a back half of a rookie year," Mitchell said of his first run with the Jets last year.

Now fully acquainted with the organization, Mitchell is hoping to make the kind of impact that Gang Green has been hoping for from a second receiving option over the last few years.

Mitchell Makes Impact with Jets

When the trade was first announced, most analysts believed that Mitchell was nothing more than a throw-in as part of the Gardner trade. The bigger deal, of course, was the team getting rid of a two-time All-Pro cornerback for two first-round draft picks.

Months later, though, it's clear that Mitchell was never a throw-in. He's a central part of what the team wants to do offensively going forward.

"Having him this whole time has been outstanding for us," Glenn said. "He's a talented player, a very talented player, and we want to squeeze every ounce of his athleticism to where he can help us and be able to make big plays for us, because he has that ability."

Mitchell's impact is already being felt at OTAs. The third-year wideout has made numerous strong catches and has combined his quality route-running with blazing speed. Connecting with new quarterback Geno Smith hasn't been an issue either. The two were seen making a new handshake during warm-ups yesterday, on top of connecting several times for strong receptions.

If Mitchell can put his potential together, it could give the Jets the kind of second receiving option they haven't had in years. It might also put their current top target in an even better position than he already was in.

Pairing with Garrett Wilson

No matter what Mitchell does, the Jets are going to rely on Garrett Wilson to be their top target. After three years of 1,000-yard seasons, there's no reason for the team not to.

But pairing Wilson with a player they can rely on to produce at a high level is extremely important. That's something the Jets are hoping they will have with Mitchell getting a full offseason with the organization.

"They can play off each other, they can understand each other's game," Glenn said.

New York's head coach also made it clear the team would be open to using their offensive game plan in a multitude of ways that would allow both players to excel in their own ways. With offensive coordinator Frank Reich running the show and a "baller" in Smith at quarterback, Mitchell is finally in a system and organization that can get the most out of him.

“The coaches were very empowering,” Mitchell said. “I think that’s the best way to put it and they did a good job with me on that one.”

Mitchell never had a true sophomore season in the NFL. Last year he says was as much as his rookie year than any other. That makes the 2026 campaign a chance for him to breathe.

And prove he can be a quality weapon in New York's offense.