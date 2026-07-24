3 Jets UDFAs Most Likely to Earn Spot on 53-Man Roster

While the Jets made some solid upgrades in the draft, they did not stop there. Sure, David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds are each projected starters, but that does not mean there are not other players who are capable of making an impact on this roster as well.

Look no further than the undrafted free agents the Jets brought in shortly after the draft. While some of them have a brighter future than the rest and should be strong contenders for a spot on the 53-man roster, others are facing more of an uphill battle as training camp quickly approaches.

Now that Week 1 is under two months away, here is a look at the three UDFAs who are most likely to earn a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster.

3. Caullin Lacy, WR

Caullin Lacy received the most guaranteed money of any Jets UDFA, so it is clear they really liked him from the beginning. Lacy is only listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, but he makes up for the size deficit with explosive plays in the passing game out of the slot and on special teams as a returner.

Lacy was teammates with current Jets WR Jamaal Pritchett at South Alabama in 2023 and racked up a career-high 1,316 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He spent his last two collegiate seasons at Louisville and was also a threat on special teams throughout his career, recording four TDs and leading the ACC in punt return average last season with the Cardinals.

Will Caullin Lacy's collegiate success lead to pro results with the Jets? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Jets decided to trade special teams contributor Irv Charles to the Seahawks earlier in the offseason, no player was a bigger winner of that move than Lacy. Granted, Isaiah Williams and Kene Nwangwu shared return duties last season and were among the best to do so in the league, but Lacy has an opportunity in front of him regardless.

Outside of projected starters Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Cooper, there is certainly a case to be made in a thinning WR room for Lacy to move his way up the depth chart. It is not going to be an easy task, but the guaranteed money, special teams skills and questionable depth at the position all point to Lacy having the best chance of the UDFAs to make the roster.

2. Xavier Hill, OL

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Xavier Hill bounced around in his collegiate career with stops at LSU, Memphis and Colorado, where he only allowed 11 hurries, three sacks and one QB hit in 703 offensive snaps. He was also named first-team All-AAC in 2024 while at Memphis and earned Big 12 Offensive Guard of the Week honors in Week 5 of the 2025 season with Colorado, per Pro Football Focus.

Hill was even regarded by many as the best prospect coming out of Colorado this season, largely due to his versatility. Hill started at both guard and tackle in college, ran the 40-yard dash in under five seconds and logged a 30-inch vertical jump at his pro day, showcasing the athleticism that he has for his position.

Xavier Hill brings a great mix of athleticism and size to Jets training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that type of sheer athleticism and ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line, it is easy to see why Hill mattered so much entering organized team activities. Like the WR room, the starting positions appear to be secured going into the season, but there is certainly a path for Hill to be a reliable backup and someone the Jets can feel comfortable turning to if injuries pile up.

1. Chip Trayanum, RB

Another UDFA worth keeping an eye on is Chip Trayanum, who finished his collegiate career at Toledo with career-highs in rush yards (1,015), rushing TDs (12) and receptions (21). He is just 5-foot-10, but weighs 224 lbs and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, which also speaks to his speed and athleticism.

The potential is there for Chip Trayanum to join the Jets' backfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As someone with the body of a linebacker, Trayanum should not be ruled out of a roster spot even though the RB room is already loaded with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Nwangwu. With that said, Nwangwu is more of a return specialist, while Allen and Davis have been in a battle for the RB2 role amid trade rumors and are still looking to build some stability and carve out a role for themselves.

At the same time, the rookie RB has a tall task ahead of him as the Jets already have those four RBs on their 90-man roster, and that does not even include fullback Andrew Beck. However, if the former Toledo RB can make plays in training camp and the preseason, he could force the Jets' hands.