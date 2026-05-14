Jets' Tim Patrick Signing All But Ends One UDFA's Time in New York

The Jets' pass-catching group looks noticeably stronger in the middle of May than it did to begin the offseason. The 2026 NFL Draft was the strongest tool to help upgrade quarterback Geno Smith's arsenal, with the Jets using the 16th and 30th overall picks on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wideout Omar Cooper Jr., respectively. Needless to say, their arrivals should lift a weight off Garrett Wilson's shoulders.

As exciting as it is to imagine what Sadiq and Cooper will do this fall, New York clearly wasn't satisfied with its aerial attack. Otherwise, the Jets wouldn't have gone out to sign veteran WR Tim Patrick following a visit on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Source: The Jets have agreed to terms with veteran WR Tim Patrick, who visited today. Played in 16 games last season for Jacksonville, caught 15 passes for 187 yards and 3 TDs. A veteran presence in the WR room, with inside-outside flexibility. #Jets pic.twitter.com/1zIH3m7COM — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 13, 2026

Patrick, 32, is an experienced playmaker entering his ninth NFL season. He brings the type of presence that the Jets need in a young WR room, which will also make Smith's life easier. Conversely, the former Utah Ute's arrival might not be good news for everyone.

One body added means another will have to go, as Patrick's signing with the Jets likely means that one undrafted free agent's dreams are about to end.

Jets signing Tim Patrick could crush Caullin Lacy's dreams

The Jets were active in the 2026 draft's fallout, adding a slew of undrafted rookies looking to make an impact. One of the signees was former South Alabama/Louisville WR Caullin Lacy, who amassed 3,348 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 285 catches across his six-year collegiate career.

Lacy was also one of the standout performers at last week's rookie minicamp. The Jets' lack of wideout depth seemingly opened the door for the UDFA to compete for slot snaps. Fast forward to now, and Patrick's signing could derail that idea.

After all, the San Diego, CA native isn't a stranger to that role. According to Pro Football Focus, 519 of his 1,891 career receiving snaps have been played in the slot. He was more of an outside pass-catcher earlier in his career, but Father Time has changed that, as proven by his playing a personal-high 41.1% of snaps in the slot with the Jaguars last season.

Tim Patrick's age makes him better suited for the slot at this stage of his career, which isn't great news for Caullin Lacy. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patrick's latest season was far from his best, but the Jets don't need him to be the guy who had back-to-back 700-yard performances in 2020 and 2021. ACL and Achilles injuries robbed him of his physical prime, but he's still servicable, having caught 15 balls for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Even if it wasn't an eye-popping showcase, scoring on 20% of catches is impressive, and 66.7% of his grabs resulted in a first down.

Personal connections also give Patrick a leg up over Lacy

Sometimes, sticking around the NFL is all about who you know, and that's seemingly the case with Patrick.

The 6-foot-5 receiver knows head coach Aaron Glenn from their time in the Motor City. Even though it was only one season (2024) and Glenn was the Lions' defensive coordinator, Patrick could've impressed the Jets' HC enough in practice to stay on his mind two years later.

If that wasn't enough, Patrick is a familiar face from New York general manager Darren Mougey's past in Denver. Mougey held multiple job titles—including director of player personnel and assistant GM—during Patrick's seven years with the Broncos, which likely made it easy to negotiate a deal. That's the type of connection that Lacy doesn't have.

HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey's history with Tim Patrick might have pushed Caullin Lacy out the door. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This situation isn't to say that Lacy's time in Gotham will end tomorrow. It just points out that an already uphill battle to crack the Jets' 53-man roster just became a lot steeper. Wilson, Cooper, Patrick, and Adonai Mitchell will occupy New York's top WR spots, while Lacy will compete with Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, and Irvin Charles for the remaining openings.

Even if his outlook isn't as bright as it was earlier this month, Lacy should use Patrick's arrival as motivation to step up. Too much of a good thing is never bad, and the Jets would benefit from knowing they have another wideout who's hungry and willing to do what it takes to help make them more competitive next season.

If not, the Jets have more than enough WR depth to turn the page on Lacy without any regrets.