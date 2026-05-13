It's a huge week for football fans as the NFL will officially unveil its 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Although there's still some time before the Jets' upcoming slate is known, that hasn't stopped matchups from being leaked earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Justin Schultz reported that the Jets will open the new season on the road against the Titans at Nissan Stadium. Any season opener is significant; however, this one is more so because the revamped Tennessee squad is led by none other than ex-Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Sources: The #Jets will travel to Tennessee in Week 1 to face their former HC Robert Saleh and the #Titans.



In Week 1 last year, the Jets saw the Steelers and former QB Aaron Rodgers. This year, they get Saleh. https://t.co/Tq23zYKC90 pic.twitter.com/kOqnttHkWj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2026

Even though the rumored AFC East title is only the first game of the year, its importance can't be ignored. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn needs to hit the ground running in the first week of September, not only to give fans a reason to believe, but also to prove that he deserves his job.

Aaron Glenn can't afford a season-opening loss vs. Titansd

The 2026 season is only Glenn's second in Gotham, yet a lot is riding on the line this fall. After all, the former Lions defensive coordinator was hired by the Jets three days before general manager Darren Mougey last season.

After all, the former Lions defensive coordinator was hired by the Jets three days before general manager Darren Mougey last season. While the two being brought on so close together does make it seem like they're in the same boat, there's a chance that Mougey might not be sold yet on the idea that the 53-year-old is "his" coach. Mougey may even have taken a different coaching search route if he were hired first.

Glenn is a solid locker room leader, and no one can deny his résumé as a coordinator; however, he didn't exactly do a home-run job with the Jets in Year 1. New York was still among the NFL's worst teams on both sides of the ball, which is why Mougey worked as hard as he did during free agency and the 2026 draft to address the roster's weak spots.

Jets GM Darren Mougey made plenty of great offseason moves, and now it's up to Aaron Glenn to prove they weren't for nothing. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no excuse for the Jets to come out of the gate worse than last year. Free-agent signings like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare make New York more intimidating on defense. There's also second-overall pick David Bailey, who's ready to hit the ground running. Meanwhile, incoming rookies Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and Cade Klubnik help provide a more promising offensive outlook.

Mougey could question Glenn's future and fit if the Jets open the new season with a Week 1 loss to the Titans, who've also taken steps to try ending their rebuild.

Although the teams finished with identical 3-14 records last season, oddsmakers seem to like the Titans' offseason moves a bit more than the Jets'. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Tennessee's projected win total at 6.5 with the Under favored next season, whereas New York's sits at 5.5, projected to win fewer than that.

Aaron Glenn must win in Week 1 to prove that the Jets are just as good, if not better, than other rebuilding teams. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Titans hope to see a big second-year leap from quarterback Cam Ward, who threw for 3,169 passing yards and 15 touchdowns (to seven interceptions) as a rookie. He'll have some new weapons in his arsenal, as Tennessee drafted Carnell Tate fourth overall in April, right after signing Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency.

The Jets, on the other hand, are rolling with Geno Smith. The 35-year-old signal-caller's best days are behind him; however, he has more experience than Ward (109 games, 98 starts) and has started in at least 15 outings in each of the last four seasons. He can help New York stack some wins and give Klubnik the necessary time to develop, even if a playoff berth doesn't happen.

Smith also completed 71.2% of passes for 401 passing yards, three touchdowns to one INT and a 99.6 passer rating in his last two encounters with the Titans, with the most recent occurring in October. There's no excuse for him not to continue that success, especially with the group of playmakers surrounding him (Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, etc.).

If Glenn and Smith can't outperform Willis and Saleh, Jets fans would have every right to sound the alarm. It'd be hard to believe in anything over the next 17 weeks if New York can't defeat its former head coach, who coached four seasons of losing football and was fired five games into the 2024 campaign.

Mougey & Co. might give Glenn the entire season to prove himself. At the same time, they might not. Jets fans are restless and craving a team that can challenge for a postseason spot. All of the right ingredients are there to feed those appetites; it just depends on whether Glenn can prove that he's the right head chef for the kitchen or is better suited to be a line cook.