Jowon Briggs Holds Another Defender's Jets Future in His Hands

The New York Jets made several notable additions to their defense this offseason, acquiring T’Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Demario Davis, while also adding David Bailey and D’Angelo Ponds in the draft. With these moves, head coach Aaron Glenn now has a significantly revamped defense at his disposal.

While those acquisitions have drawn plenty of attention, another player quietly generating buzz is Jowon Briggs, who Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently labeled as the Jets' “best kept secret” ahead of OTAs. The Jets acquired the 24-year-old from the Cleveland Browns last August in exchange for a sixth-round pick, and he’s quickly proven to be a valuable piece.

Briggs was one of the few bright spots on New York’s defense last season, logging 38 total tackles (eight tackles for loss) and four sacks. With his emergence and the Jets continuing to reshape their defensive front, Mazi Smith’s future with the organization could be in serious jeopardy.

Jowon Briggs puts Mazi Smith’s future with Jets at a crossroads

Smith, 24, was acquired by New York in the deal that sent Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at last year’s trade deadline. While the former Michigan Wolverine was a part of the package, he wasn’t an important piece of the trade, with the Jets acquiring a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection.

Despite having a clean slate, Smith wasn’t able to crack the rotation on an abysmal defensive line, appearing in only three games (54 snaps), failing to record any tackles. With Smith unable to make an impact, New York has put the former 2023 first-round selection on notice ahead of OTAs.

General manager Darren Mougey added to the interior in the draft, selecting Darrell Jackson Jr. in the fourth round. A few days later, the Jets declined Smith’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season.

Smith now faces an uphill battle to secure a roster spot, and Briggs’ rise only makes it tougher. Unlike Smith, Briggs already proved to be a meaningful contributor to the Jets’ interior pass-rush, logging 28 hurries across 320 pass-rush snaps last season. According to Pro Football Focus, his 85.6 pass-rush grade ranked fourth among 134 qualified interior defenders, further solidifying his importance along the defensive front.

Meanwhile, Smith has yet to emerge as a factor generating pressure, earning pass rush grades of 57.8 and 49.6 over the past two seasons. With T’Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips, and Jackson in the mix, New York’s interior now features multiple capable pass rushers and is far more crowded than it was last year.

Ultimately, these coming months will be a defining stretch of Smith’s tenure with Gang Green. At the moment, Briggs has the clear upper hand to not only secure a roster spot, but also have a crucial role in the Jets’ defensive line rotation.

If Briggs can continue to showcase that the buzz surrounding him is justified, Smith could find himself on the outside looking in.