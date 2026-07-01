Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr.: New Kid on the Block Makes Debut as No. 19 Player in 2026

We haven’t talked much about the skill position players in our top 25 rankings of most important Jets in 2026, as it’s been about the guys in the trenches. However, that’s starting to change as on Tuesday, we discussed Mason Taylor’s impact and importance, and now we’re going to talk about rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who comes in at No. 19.

After seeing the passing game falter in 2025, the Jets upgraded their skill positions in the 2026 NFL Draft in April, selecting Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 overall and then trading back into the first round for Cooper Jr. at No. 30 overall.

The former Indiana Hoosier is the perfect fit for what Frank Reich will want to do on offense, as he can play both on the outside and in the slot. Having that versatility will mesh well with Adonai Mitchell, who is entering his first full season in New York. Cooper Jr. is coming off a terrific final season of college football with the Hoosiers, where he had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 TDs and a national championship.

The Jets will hope that the winning culture Cooper helped establish at Indiana will carry over to the NFL.

Why is Omar Cooper Jr. so important

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the Indiana versus Indiana State football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The simple answer to this question is that the Jets needed more dynamic playmakers, and the rookie wide receiver offers that.

Last year, Jets fans were treated to a lackluster wide receiver core that saw Garrett Wilson only play seven games due to injury, and the addition of Mitchell, who was acquired at the league’s trade deadline in the Sauce Gardner deal. But would you know that neither Wilson nor Mitchell was the team’s leading receiver?

Instead, it was Mason Taylor who led the Jets in targets (65), receptions (44), and was second in receiving yards (369) behind Wilson. That’s less than ideal in today’s game, but it was an indictment on the rest of the WR core – John Metchie, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and Arian Smith.

Needless to say, that shouldn’t be an issue this season with Cooper likely sharing the WR2/3 role with Mitchell. The rookie wide receiver won’t blow you away with his speed like Arian Smith, but he can still create big plays with yards after the catch at 4.42 40-yard dash speed.

A starting WR trio of Wilson, Mitchell, and now Cooper is much better than what the Jets had to start and end last season, and it should hopefully lead to a big year for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Omar Cooper Jr.’s strengths and weaknesses

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the first things that jumps out at you when watching Cooper Jr. is his ability to go up and make the tough catches. That will instantly make him a quarterback’s friend for a long time in the NFL.

As we also mentioned earlier, his versatility will help him get on the field immediately. Cooper drew comparisons to Deebo Samuel, who can also play across the formation. The goal is to get him the ball in space. He’s built like a running back, which helps in getting yards after the catch.

Cooper also knows how to find the open space in zone defense, which will be huge in Year 1, as defenses will likely be keying on Wilson. Therefore, it will be up to Cooper and Mitchell to take advantage of certain matchups in given weeks.

Now, when we look at his weaknesses, or better yet, we’ll call it room for improvement. Cooper will not wow you with his explosiveness like Mitchell or hopefully Smith will. His route running isn’t the best right now due to his lack of urgency and acceleration, but that’s something he can and must improve on to be successful in the league.

Additionally, Cooper’s effort on run blocking will need to improve as well because for him to stay on the field, he’ll need to be an adequate blocker, especially when you have one of the better RBs in the league in Hall.

Overall, there’s a lot to be excited about with Cooper, who will have a role in this offense this upcoming season.

What happens if Omar Cooper Jr. gets hurt

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) rushes up the field Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the rookie wide receiver were to be unavailable for some games, that would surely put a damper on his first year in the league. However, it could create additional opportunities further down the depth chart for guys like Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith, and possibly Tim Patrick.

Williams, who made a name for himself as a return specialist last season, also showed off his receiver skills with Gang Green. The 25-year-old racked up 26 receptions (36 targets) for 193 yards and played a team-high 183 snaps out of the slot, per StatRankings.com .

Then there’s Smith, who had a quiet rookie season – seven receptions (16 targets) for 52 yards, and needs to show improvement on offense in his secondary. And we can’t forget about Patrick, who can also play in the slot and be a factor as a run blocker too.

That said, none of those guys have the upside of Cooper, whom the Jets are banking on to be one of their top receiving threats in the coming years. However, New York can at least trust that Williams and Patrick can step up at a moment's notice.

Why we ranked Omar Cooper Jr. here

New York Jets Draft pick, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he hasn’t played a single down in the NFL yet, there’s a lot to love about Cooper’s game and how he could help the Jets in Year 1.

The former Hoosier standout has the skills and talent to be a WR2 alongside Garrett Wilson, who is a star in his own right. But luckily for Cooper, he doesn’t have to take on that by himself, as the Jets might have something in Mitchell, who has really taken strides in OTAs and minicamp.

Nonetheless, with the Jets having new talent at WR, TE, and RB, we should not expect Cooper to have a 1,000-yard season in 2026. However, if he can have about 500-700 receiving yards with at least 4-5 touchdowns, I think most Jets fans would consider that a win. And this time next year, we’ll likely be moving up Cooper into the top-15 or maybe top-10.