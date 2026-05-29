Mason Taylor Could Be Taking On Different Role Than He Had This Time Last Year

If it felt like the New York Jets’ passing game was non-existent last season, that’s because it was. The Jets posted the fewest passing yards (140.3) per game by a wide margin and didn’t have a single game with 250 or more passing yards.

With fans expecting a loss most Sundays, there were few reasons worth turning on the game. However, one of the bright spots from last season was tight end Mason Taylor.

The 2025 second-round selection was Gang Green’s primary pass-catcher while wide receiver Garrett Wilson dealt with injuries, leading the team in receptions (44) and targets (65), while also logging 369 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Given their horrendous play, the Jets prioritized adding playmakers to the offense, selecting tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Drafting Sadiq was a bit surprising, considering they had just used a premium pick on Taylor last year. However, with the lack of talent surrounding quarterback Geno Smith, the move was necessary.

Now, with Sadiq and Cooper in the mix, along with Wilson returning from injury, Taylor’s role in 2026 could look much different.

Mason Taylor will likely serve as the Jets’ TE2 in 2026

Given Sadiq’s versatility and production in college, he should take Taylor’s role as the TE1 in the offense and become a focal point alongside Wilson. The rookie pass catcher isn't participating in OTAs this week because of a hernia procedure that Sadiq got taken care of after the draft. But the hope is that he'll be ready for training camp.

With that being said, when Sadiq hits the field, the Jets could deploy both players on the field by experimenting with two-tight end sets, something the offense lacked with (Jeremey Ruckert) and Stone Smartt.

However, new offensive coordinator Frank Reich has historically relied on 11-personnel instead of deploying multiple-tight-end packages.

When Reich was with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, they finished second in the league with an 87% usage rate of 11 personnel and used 12 personnel just 9.31% of the time, according to SumerSports. This trend was also evident with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, when Reich’s offense ranked third in the league in 11 personnel usage at 77%.

While many hope and expect Reich to make adjustments to his offensive philosophy by incorporating more two-tight-end formations, Sadiq will likely enter this year as the Jets’ TE1 and the primary tight end in 11 personnel packages.

Although Taylor’s snaps and targets will decrease, he should still have an important role in the offense. He’ll still be a key player in third-down and red-zone situations, where he could thrive with less defensive attention. Last season, Taylor led all Jets WRs and TEs in red zone targets (8), per FootballGuys.com.

With more favorable coverage opportunities, the former LSU tight end could post a similar stat line to last season.

Additionally, Taylor could be featured more as a run-blocker, as Reich wants to continue relying on the run game–an area where the Jets found their only consistent success last season. He proved to be capable in that area last season, earning a 63.1 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Again, Taylor may not receive the same attention in the passing game as he did last season, but he will still play an integral part in the Jets’ offense. If Sadiq were to suffer an injury, New York would feel confident knowing they have Taylor to turn to.

With more talent around him, Taylor can be a more efficient player by providing them with similar production. If he continues to develop, his role could expand again and force Reich to implement 12 more personnel.