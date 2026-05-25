Darrell Jackson Jr. Is Flying Under the Radar Heading into OTAs

With organized team activities (OTAs) set to take place this Wednesday, we’ll finally get our first glimpse of the 2026 New York Jets. Unlike last year, there’s far more optimism and hope surrounding this year’s squad after its notable additions in last month’s NFL Draft.

First-round selections David Bailey, Omar Cooper Jr., and Kenyon Sadiq have garnered attention among Jets fans, along with fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik, who’s dominated the storylines as the team’s potential QB2. While these rookies have understandably received all the recognition over the last few weeks, it has resulted in Darrell Jackson Jr. quietly flying under the radar.

However, fans shouldn’t continue to sleep on the San Francisco, CA native, as he could play a critical role this upcoming season.

Jets fans shouldn't sleep on Darrell Jackson Jr. and his potential impact

Like Klubnik, Jackson was selected in the fourth round by the Jets. Jackson, 23, played five years at the collegiate level, spending his last three with the Florida State Seminoles. Serving as a starter the past two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive tackle played an integral role upfront, registering 77 total tackles (seven for loss), 7.5 sacks, and 35 hurries.

Although those statistical numbers aren’t bad, they aren't necessarily eye-opening either, which is why fans might not have been as hyped about the Day 3 selection. However, Jackson’s impact goes largely unnoticed because he does much of the dirty work.

He excels against the run, recording 23 run stops last season, tying him for 16th among all interior defenders in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. This helped him earn an 81.3 run defense grade per PFF, ranking 65th among 887 qualified interior defenders.

His ability to disrupt the run was the main reason why general manager Darren Mougey selected him. Looking back at last season, the Jets struggled to contain the run, giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) and the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (20).

New York should be better equipped to handle the run with Jackson in the mix. However, with T’Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips as the projected starters, Jackson won’t have a prominent role in his rookie season, but he has a chance to become the team’s top backup.

His size and run-stuffing ability already make him a valuable early-down contributor who can also give either Sweat or Phillips a rest. As a pass rusher, Jackson still needs to develop, but he’s shown growth in generating pressure in the last two years.

Even though the Jets are crowded with depth on the defensive line, with Mazi Smith, Jowon Briggs, David Onyemata, and Payton Page in the picture, Jackson has the most upside among them all.

While Jackson isn’t the best nor flashiest player the Jets added this offseason, he could ultimately become a key piece to their rotation. If he continues to progress and demonstrate his development in OTAs, don’t be surprised if Jackson is a player we are talking about when training camp rolls around in July.