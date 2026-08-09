How Kenyon Sadiq's Injury Could Impact Jets' TE Plans for Preseason

The New York Jets delivered disappointing news on Tuesday, announcing that 2026 first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq experienced a setback from the hernia surgery he underwent in May. While the news raised concerns about his long-term availability, head coach Aaron Glenn provided some optimism on Thursday, telling reporters that Sadiq should be back before the regular season and only miss a couple of weeks.

Although the timeline is encouraging, Sadiq’s absence will cost him valuable reps with the offense. The rookie tight end already missed organized team activities and mandatory minicamp while recovering from surgery, and he is now expected to miss a portion of the preseason as well.

Those lost reps are especially important since Sadiq was projected to play a significant role in the offense alongside Mason Taylor.

With Sadiq sidelined, the Jets will have to adjust their preseason plans at tight end. Now, Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods, and Connor Hulstein–who the team signed Wednesday following the news–will receive additional reps in Sadiq’s absence, giving the coaching staff a closer look at how they want to approach the position heading into the regular season.

Jets will use Sadiq’s absence to closely evaluate tight end depth during preseason

While neither Glenn nor the team explicitly said Sadiq would miss the preseason, Sadiq’s timeline likely means the former Oregon Duck will be unavailable for at least the first two preseason games, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 21.

There is still a chance he could play in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on August 28. However, with Glenn and the team currently expecting him to play in Week 1, the more likely scenario is that the Jets will use the extra time to ramp him up in practice rather than risk aggravating the injury in a meaningless game.

In this case, Ruckert, Woods, and Hulstein are the biggest beneficiaries of Sadiq’s absence. Starters typically see little to no action in the preseason opener and only play a series or two in the final two games.

With Taylor likely receiving a limited workload in the preseason, the majority of the snaps will go to the rest of the room. Ruckert and Woods will likely receive a quarter's worth of action, while Hulstein should see more work since he's an unproven player. The additional reps will give the coaching staff a better opportunity to evaluate what they have with their current players.

For Ruckert, the preseason allows him to cement his place as the Jets’ TE3. He’s served as their primary blocker the last few years, earning a 59 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, while also posting career highs in receptions (23) and receiving yards (179) last season.

Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert during practice. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His experience and two-year, $10 million contract he signed last offseason give him an advantage, but he’ll need to show growth as a pass-catcher with Woods closing in behind him.

Speaking of Woods, he has recently earned praise from quarterback Geno Smith, who said the four-year veteran has been the player who has stood out the most to him. It’s easy to say why Woods has caught Smith’s attention, as the 6-foot-7, 253-pound tight end possesses rare size and athleticism for his position.

Woods has been a steady contributor throughout training camp, and if the former third-round selection can carry the momentum into preseason while remaining healthy, it’ll force the coaching staff to make a difficult decision regarding his place on the 53-man roster.

Hulstein has the shortest odds of making the roster; however, he has the most to gain from Sadiq’s absence. The undrafted free agent out of Marist University recorded 42 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

If Sadiq didn’t suffer a setback, Hulstein would still be on the market. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to make the Jets’ practice squad while also putting himself on the radar for the other 31 teams.

Even though Sadiq wasn’t expected to receive much playing time in the preseason, his absence allows New York to use the preseason to evaluate its tight end depth.

While it allows Ruckert, Woods, and Hulstein a chance to prove themselves, it also provides the coaching staff with a clearer picture of whether the current group is good enough or if they need to upgrade the group.

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