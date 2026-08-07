What Jets' Offense Will Look Like If Kenyon Sadiq Misses Week 1 of Regular Season

One of the biggest talking points for the New York Jets during training camp has been the health of rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who continues to recover from offseason hernia surgery and recently faced another setback that has put his availability for Week 1 in jeopardy.

While medical experts gave a positive update on his injury and made it clear they do not believe it is a "catastrophic" one, it is fair to wonder if there is more to this or if it is going to take some additional time for Sadiq to fully recover and be at 100% for his rookie season.

If the the injury concerns carry over and Sadiq is unable to suit up for Week 1, the focus would then shift to Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. Although Taylor's breakout potential is clear after posting the second-most receiving yards (369) on the team last season, and Ruckert is coming off a career season, the offense will have to make some adjustments to account for Sadiq's potential absence.

Jets will need to make some tweaks if Kenyon Sadiq remains sidelined

For starters, Sadiq has become a matchup nightmare in practice with his size and versatility, earning the trust of his coaches and showing why his strong hands and ability to serve as a blocker could lead to an immediate impact on the field when that time comes for the 6-foot-3, 241-pounder out of Oregon.

With Sadiq in the lineup as the projected starter, the Jets could throw multiple looks at opposing defenses, including more 12-personnel sets (two TEs, two wide receivers, one running back). Since Ruckert is better equipped as a blocking TE than a receiver, it would make sense for offensive coordinator Frank Reich to instead go with Taylor at the position and lean on a more traditional 11 personnel with three wideouts if Sadiq is out for Week 1.

After all, Taylor stepped up in his rookie season when Garrett Wilson dealt with a right knee injury and showcased his play-making ability and red-zone success. He still needs to improve in run blocking and is coming off a neck injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the 2025 season, but he put more than enough on tape last season to suggest he is more than capable of sliding into the starting role.

Ruckert would likely assume TE2 duties and Woods would move up to TE3. Still, Woods' job has been on the line even before offseason team activities and he was forced to miss the entirety of the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injuries before being released by the Indianapolis Colts before the start of the 2025 campaign. However, he has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher and red-zone threat when healthy and has a new opportunity in front of him with Sadiq's injury.

If the Jets want to play it safe, they could also look to free agency and pursue some additional options if they are not comfortable with their TE depth chart. Sadiq's talent and athleticism are unmatched and the ability to use him as a slot mismatch as someone who can serve as a blocker and an option in the pass game cannot be ignored, so the Jets will have some work to do to hold their own at the position until he is cleared.

Whether that includes pursuing someone in free agency or sticking with the depth they already have, the offense will look a little different with more of a standard approach and an 11-personnel set. Sadiq's injury will alter the Jets' game plan and force them to make some changes to account for the versatility that he can bring when he is on the field.

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