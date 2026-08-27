Message Sent: How Aaron Glenn Is Avoiding One Mistake That Hurt the Jets Last Season

Around this time last year, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made a proclamation he hoped would serve as a rallying cry for fans and players alike.

"I want to be a team where the fans will look up and say, 'we're proud of that team,' and if they say that, I'll be happy," Glenn said on Sept. 2, 2025. "I'll be happy, because within that, I know that wins will come."

The quote turned out to be nothing more than bravado: walked back by the first-time head coach just two months later.

"I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of,” Glenn said in November. “But again, I’ve never said that we’re going to be proud of them right now."

One thing was clear from that difficult first season: New York's players weren't up to the task, and the team's coaching staff did them few favors either. Whether it was putting players in difficult positions or adding fresh targets off the field through their words, the Jets' 2025 season was a disaster from every which way.

Aaron Glenn and the Jets have a lot to prove after how poorly their 2025 campaign went. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AaronGlenn has had to live with those struggles. He's vowed from the very beginning of the offseason to learn from the mistakes he made in the past. With the Jets concluding training camp on Tuesday, the Jets now have a chance to focus their efforts on the task at hand:

Winning games. And only winning games will do.

Aaron Glenn, Jets are ready to win

There are a number of ways Glenn feels he can learn from his mistakes over the past year. Some of that has to do with in-game coaching. After a coach recognizes a mistake on the field, he can work to correct it so it doesn't happen again.

What hurt the Jets head coach last year, though, was a lot of the off-field stuff. Comments were made that were walked back, battles with the media that didn't need to start. All of it has become a learning experience for Glenn, and why he's confident it won't happen this year.

"I came in, and I was already pissed at something else; had nothing to do with the media," Glenn said last week. "And then I started to think, man, take it out, these guys and gals, and for what? They had nothing to do with this here. That was a mistake."

Blocking out the noise

Staying out of the media hysteria is only part of the improvements Glenn needs to make. But it's obvious that it was an issue for the team last year. Despite a bad roster and a focus on learning with the group, battles were fought over when a player's injury designation was reported and who would be the starting quarterback.

Aaron Glenn's key to success in Year 2 will be blocking out the outside noise, allowing the Jets to focus on playing football and challenging for a playoff spot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By staying out of those public outcries, Glenn can focus his job on guiding the Jets through an upcoming season when most media members overlook the organization. By operating in the shadows and letting the team focus on football, Glenn has passed an important first test in his second season.

The real test, of course, will be if he can turn the Jets into a winner on the scoreboard as well.

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