How to Watch Jets' Preseason Finale vs. Giants (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

The NFL preseason reaches the finish line on Friday night, giving players around the league one final shot to make their 53-man roster arguments. Gang Green isn't an exception to this situation, as several Jets need strong performances against the Giants, whether that's to save their starting job or to simply find a way to stay on the practice squad.

Although exhibition results aren't the end-all, be-all, the Jets have momentum on their side after showcasing plenty to like in last week's 17-0 victory over the Steelers. It'll be interesting to see if they'll keep their foot on the gas pedal against the Giants, who hardly broke a sweat in a 26-3 win against the Dolphins.

After the Giants picked up a 31-12 blowout win in last year's preseason meeting, the Jets would love nothing more than to exact revenge as the "home" team on Friday. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know ahead of the preseason finale at MetLife Stadium, including how to watch it and which Jet is worth keeping tabs on.

How to watch Jets vs. Giants preseason (8/28)

Location: MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: ESPN Unlimited, Q104.3 FM, list of local affiliates, NFL+, NewYorkJets.com, Jets App

ESPN Unlimited, Q104.3 FM, list of local affiliates, NFL+, NewYorkJets.com, Jets App TV play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Ian Eagle TV analyst: Anthony Becht

Anthony Becht TV sideline reporters: Caroline Hendershot, Otis Livingston

Caroline Hendershot, Otis Livingston Radio crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Willie Colon (analyst), Eric Allen (sideline)

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Willie Colon (analyst), Eric Allen (sideline) Pre/postgame: Greg Buttle, Dan Graca

Jets player to watch in preseason Week 3: Nate Lynn

Some players need a whole summer, if not more, to win fans and coaches over. That hasn't been the case for Nate Lynn, who's already becoming a Jets fan favorite less than two weeks after putting pen to paper with the franchise.

The 24-year-old pass rusher went from having an uncertain future when the Titans waived him back in April to a potential 53-man roster candidate in Gotham. The William & Mary Tribe product was among the Jets' best performers in last week's preseason win against the Steelers, tallying four pressures (two hurries, two sacks) en route to a team-high 85.9 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus.

His performance wasn't one-dimensional, either, as Lynn finished with a solo tackle and a trio of run stops across the 27 defensive snaps he played. It's clear that his connection with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn from their time together in Detroit is helping, with the 54-year-old bench boss admitting as much earlier this week.

We liked (Nate), you know, in Detroit, so once we had an opportunity to get him back here, it was a no-brainer to get him in, let him compete, see how he operates and he did a really good job. Aaron Glenn on Nate Lynn

Even though his stock is rising, Lynn still needs a strong outing against the Giants to secure a spot along the Jets' defensive line. The Giants surrendered only five pressures to the Dolphins last week, per PFF, and while some of that stems from the latter's lack of talent, that doesn't change the fact that the G-Men are likely feeling confident they can replicate that result.

It'll be up to Lynn to prove that won't be the case. If he successfully does so, there's a good chance that the former undrafted disruptor could play key snaps for the Jets this fall.

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