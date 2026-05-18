Most Important Jets Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Despite coming off a miserable 2025 season, things are looking much brighter for the New York Jets. With general manager Darren Mougey reshaping the roster and head coach Aaron Glenn entering year two, optimism is high for Gang Green to be far more competitive in 2026.

Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule, there are several intriguing revenge matchups in store for the Jets. Although the Jets will be motivated to win every game, there will be a little more motivation to win these four matchups.

Week 1 at Tennessee Titans

Coach Robert Saleh takes questions as the Titans present their first two NFL Draft selections wide receiver Carnell Tate and edge defender Keldric Faulk at their practice facility in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although there will be better games to watch in Week 1, this one is arguably the most intriguing.

Robert Saleh will make his head coaching debut with the Tennessee Titans against his former team.

The former Jets’ head coach brought in several players from his stint in New York, including Jermaine Johnson II, Tony Adams, Michael Carter, Solomon Thomas, and John Franklin-Myers. Like the Titans, the Jets also feature a pair of former Titans players in T’Vondre Sweat and Jarvis Brownlee, the latter of whom expressed his excitement for the matchup on social media last week.

This will be an emotional game for both sides and an early opportunity for the Jets to make a statement. A win against the Titans will give them early momentum and confidence that they can be a competitive team this season.

Weeks 6 and 16 vs. New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shake hands after the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For far too long, the New England Patriots have steamrolled over the Jets. In its 66-year series history, New York is an abysmal 56-77-1 against the Patriots and is 2-10 in the post-Tom Brady era. Frankly, this is embarrassing, and it must change if Gang Green is going to turn things around.

On paper, New England has the talent advantage, and it will only get better if A.J. Brown eventually joins the fold. While it’ll be a difficult challenge to beat the Patriots, New York must match the will and intensity of their longtime divisional rival.

When these two teams last faced off last season, the Patriots were on the winning side, defeating the Jets by an average of 22.5 points.

Until further notice, New England and the Buffalo Bills will remain the teams to beat in the AFC East. If the Jets want to establish themselves as a competitive team and build confidence moving forward, these two games against the Patriots need to be treated as their Super Bowl. New York must do everything in their power to come away with at least one win.

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up on the sidelines before his first series against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets were in similar positions entering the offseason. After finishing among the league’s worst teams last season, both franchises believe that they are moving in the right direction after a busy offseason.

This included a trade between the two sides, with the Jets acquiring Geno Smith, who’s set to be New York’s starting quarterback in 2026. Back with the franchise he was drafted by in 2013, Smith will be determined to show the Raiders he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

Last season with the Raiders, Smith did not have his best year under center, completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (career-high). This performance led to the Raiders moving on, and ultimately taking Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.

Beyond the Smith storyline, it's also a critical matchup for the rest of the organization. With the game taking place near the trade deadline, the Jets will be evaluating what their roster needs are and determining which players fit their vision.

It also serves as a chance to see whether New York is clearly an up-and-coming team. If not, tough personnel decisions could be looming.