Jets Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

After days of rumors and speculation, the NFL schedule release night is finally here. New York Jets fans will be able to start making plans for the next several months to see who the team will be playing this season and where.

Jets fans hope that the 2026 season will be more fruitful for Gang Green after a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw New York finish with 3-14. For head coach Aaron Glenn, the pressure will be on him to turn this team around, which looks much better on paper and features several new faces on both sides of the ball.

As we know, since the Jets finished in fourth place in the AFC East last season, they’ll have a fourth-place schedule. We also know they will be scheduled to play NFC North and AFC West teams this season, which will be a challenge, as those are two of the hardest divisions in the league.

The Jets opened up last season with back-to-back home games at MetLife Stadium in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. They also had one international game, which was in London, England, and two primetime games. This upcoming season, they'll not have an international game, as the league has already announced those matchups.

That said, if you want to keep up on all the latest Jets’ schedule news and rumors, you have come to the right place. Since we’re still hours away from the schedule being released later tonight at 8 p.m. ET, there will be leaks or reports about who the Jets will be playing in 2026.

Jets 2026 NFL Schedule – updated with latest leaks/rumors

Week Opponent Date Time TV Channel/Streaming Platform 1 at Titans (per Jordan Schultz) 2 vs. Packers (per NerdingonNFL) 3 4 at Bears (per NerdingonNFL) 5 vs. Browns (per NerdingonNFL) 6 7 vs. Dolphins (per NerdingonNFL) 8 9 10 vs. Bills (per NerdingonNFL) 11 12 13 14 15 16 vs. Patriots (per NerdingonNFL) 17 vs. Vikings (per NerdingonNFL) 18

Jets’ 2026 regular season opponents

As we previously mentioned earlier, we knew at the end of last season, who the Jets would be playing this upcoming season. If you need a quick refresher on those home and road opponents, here they are below:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Road

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Latest rumors and buzz regarding Jets’ 2026 schedule

May 14, 9:20 a.m. ET (Update): According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets will reportedly open up the 2026 season on the road against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

This will be an intriguing matchup, given that the Titans are now coached by former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was let go by the organization during the 2024 season. And not to mention, Saleh's new OC is none other than former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.



There's also the storyline of T'Vondre Sweat facing his old squad, who traded him to New York earlier this offseason for Jermaine Johnson. A win for the Jets to kick off the season could set the tone for hopefully a better year. However, a loss would begin talks of Glenn being on the hot seat.