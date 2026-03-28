1 QB Target For Jets in Each Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a massive hole on their roster at quarterback. Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor were two of the worst quarterbacks in the league last season, so it was clear the Jets needed to move on.

They made a trade for Geno Smith, who's set to be their starter this season, but it's clear they need to find an answer for the future. With the NFL draft coming up, let's dive deeper into some of the top quarterback prospects.

Here's a quarterback prospect in each round of the NFL draft for the Jets to target this offseason:

Round 1: Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is the top quarterback prospect the Jets have been connected to this offseason because he's the clear No. 2 signal caller in the draft class. Simpson has been climbing draft boards over the last few weeks, as many analysts have shared favorable opinions of him. The Jets could target him at pick No. 16, where he will almost certainly be available. They could also target him in the second round if they want to test their luck.

Round 2: Penn State QB Drew Allar

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a stretch. I don't like the idea of the Jets selecting Penn State's Drew Allar in the second round at all, but he's seemingly the third-best quarterback in the draft class. The Jets don't hold a third-round pick, and Allar might be off the board in the fourth round. As a result, if the Jets want him, they will either need to trade back into round 3 or use a second-rounder on him. Allar has looked good in recent weeks after missing a bulk of last year with injuries.

Round 4: Miami QB Carson Beck

Carson Beck could be a quarterback option for the Jets to take a flier on, but he's similar to Will Howard and Quinn Ewers in last year's draft. The Jets could take him this season with the idea that he could be a career backup or fight for a chance to play in the NFL if Smith struggles or gets hurt. He's a veteran in college, which could translate to an NFL-ready product.

Round 5: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

North Dakota State's Cole Payton is a very intriguing quarterback prospect. He's seemingly a boom or bust prospect, as he has the traits to be a star, but he never truly dominated in college. He could use some more development with NFL coaches. Late in the draft, he could be worth a flier.

Round 7: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik is very similar to Beck, except he's a bit worse across the board, which is why he would go a few rounds later in the draft. Klubnik was once considered a top quarterback prospect, but his production in college killed his draft stock. Still, he has the traits to be a career backup in the NFL. The Jets could take a flier on him in the final round of the NFL draft.