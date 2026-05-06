Geno Smith Is New York's Biggest Winner of 2026 Offseason

No one is happier with the outcome of the New York Jets draft than Geno Smith. Instead of trading their premium draft capital to select Fernando Mendoza or overdrafting for Ty Simpson, general manager Darren Mougey and company opted to build a strong foundation around their current quarterback.

By adding talented playmakers and strengthening its depth across the roster, New York signaled its commitment to setting up Smith for success in 2026. This was the complete opposite of what he was given by the Las Vegas Raiders last year, as the franchise lacked quality protection and consistent play from their receivers.

Now, with an improved supporting cast and an organization prioritizing him, Smith comes away as the biggest winner of the Jets’ offseason.

Geno Smith is poised for a major bounce-back in 2026

With Smith as the signal-caller, he’s a clear upgrade over Justin Fields, who struggled as a passer last season. While fans should anticipate Gang Green’s offense to be far more productive in 2026, the expectations shouldn’t be set extremely high.

Smith finished the 2025 season with 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-high 17 interceptions, while posting a 2-13 record. Much of his struggles were due to the Raiders’ shaky offensive line, which allowed the most sacks (64) and consistently put him under duress.

However, in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, Smith displayed what he’s capable of when given time to operate. He completed 24 of his 34 passes for 362 yards and one touchdown, leading the Raiders to victory.

Although it looked like he had regressed for the majority of the season, Smith proved he can still be an effective quarterback when given the proper resources. This offseason, the Jets have done exactly that.

New York reinforced its offense in the draft, selecting pass-catchers Keyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round to pair with playmakers Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Despite their offensive line not being much better in pass protection, they were terrific at opening up lanes for the running backs, tying 10th with the Seattle Seahawks in rushing yards per game (123.3).

With these additions, the Jets aren’t relying on Smith to play hero-ball, as they have provided him with a versatile offense that can strike on the ground and through the air. Now, it’s all on Smith to showcase that he can still lead an offense.

While he’ll be given some leniency to start the season, don’t expect New York to continue to play him if there are inconsistencies. The Jets could explore different options if their season turns sideways, such as allowing fourth-round selection Cade Klubnik to play.

Entering the final year of his restructured contract, Smith is playing to secure his future as a starting quarterback. If he can cut down on turnovers and keep the Jets in games by being an effective game manager, he could secure his long-term future with New York.

But with a strong quarterback draft class looming in 2027, this may be his best chance to prove he’s more than a bridge quarterback.