2 Free Agency Signings Jets Can Still Make Under the Cap

The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams in the National Football League when it has come to free agency, but there's still plenty of room for more.

Over the last week alone, New York has signed defensive end Joseph Ossai, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, guard Dylan Parham, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, safety Dane Belton, cornerback Nahshon Wright, kicker Cade York and offensive lineman Max Mitchell. On top of this, the Jets acquired quarterback Geno Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades with the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

While this is the case, the Jets entered the day on Friday with just over $37 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. There is still room to grow and the Jets have the salary cap space to make more moves. On Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that the Jets have agreed to terms to bring back offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, which is not yet reflected in that $37 million salary cap number. Still, there is plenty of space to make moves.

With that being said, let's take a look at two guys the Jets arguably should sign who could fit in the remaining space.

Deebo Samuel — Spotrac Projected AAV: $15.7 Million

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jets need another receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. It's one of the team's biggest roster holes right now and very well could be the biggest after the Jets addressed the defense and quarterback position. Samuel's projected market value is just over $31 million over two years, per Spotrac. The Jets should have plenty of space for a deal like that. An offense featuring Wilson, Samuel, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, Breece Hall, Geno Smith and a very solid offensive line would be much better than the team was in 2025.

Jadeveon Clowney — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.7 Million

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney is a 12-year veteran coming off a season in which he had 8 1/2 sacks in just 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys. Spotrac currently has his market projected to be just over $5.7 million across one season. At that price point, he'd be a steal. Plus, he's a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Having someone like that in the building wouldn't hurt when the Jets are about to select someone with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would be a shock if the Jets didn't go with a defensive player with the No. 2 overall pick. Having someone who has been there before as a high draft pick with massive expectations in Clowney could go a long way.