Jets Sign Pro Bowler Nahshon Wright After 5-INT Season

The 2026 National Football League legal tampering period certainly has been kind to the New York Jets.

Sure, the Jets have lost a few pieces, including Quincy Williams. But the Jets have also aggressively filled out areas of need, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. On Monday, the Jets agreed to terms on deals with Joseph Ossai, old friend Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and safety Dane Belton. New York also reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Miami Dolphins to bring Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to town.

The good times continued on Tuesday. The Jets reportedly agreed to terms on a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. On top of all of this, the Jets also reportedly have found a new cornerback as they are signing 2025 Pro Bowler Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Jets have a new CB

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Bears DB Nahshon Wright is signing with the Jets, getting a 1-year, $5.5M max deal, source said," Rapoport wrote.

Wright is just 27 years old and is coming off a big-time season with the Chicago Bears. Wright has bounced around a bit to begin his career. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and then joined the Minnesota Vikings for the 2024 season before joining Chicago for 2025.

What makes Wright stand out is the fact that he racked up five interceptions in 2025 for Chicago in 17 games played. In comparison, the Jets had zero as a team. With Sauce Gardner traded away, the Jets had a hole at cornerback that needed to be solved this offseason and Wright appears to be the guy on paper. Clearly, the Jets have been looking for ballhawks. Wright was tied for second in the league in interceptions in 2025 with his five. Fitzpatrick has also been known throughout his career as a ballhawk in the secondary. Belton has six interceptions in 66 games played as well.

This move checks another hole on defense off for New York. Darren Mougey and Co. are cooking.