Jets Depth Chart, Analysis After NFL Free Agency Frenzy

The New York Jets had a wild few days and already are in a better position ahead of the 2026 National Football League season, although we are months away from even thinking about game action.

So far this offseason, the Jets have added a handful of guys, including defensive end Joseph Ossai, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, guard Dylan Parham, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, safety Dane Belton, cornerback Nahshon Wright, kicker Cade York and offensive lineman Max Mitchell. On top of this, the Jets have acquired quarterback Geno Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the trade market. T'Vondre Sweat was acquired during combine week as well.

Key exits for the Jets so far this offseason include Jermaine Johnson II, who was traded for Sweat, along with Quincy Williams, Nick Folk, John Simpson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Micheal Clemons, John Metchie. There are a handful of guys still available in free agency, like Tyrod Taylor.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at where things stand across the roster.

Offense

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe



Running Back: Breece Hall (franchise tag), Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis



Wide Receiver: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith



Tight End: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods



Fullback: Andrew Beck



Offensive Line: Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman



After weeks of rumors, Smith is the guy at quarterback. The Jets tagged Hall and should be in the market for a long-term deal at this point. The receiver room has talent, starting with Wilson, but needs more. The offensive line is loaded and should be very good in 2026.

Defense

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) and Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) jump for a pass during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Defensive Line: Will McDonald IV, Harrison Phillips, T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Jowon Briggs, David Onyemata, Mazi Smith



Linebacker: Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, Kobe King, Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCrary-Ball



Cornerback: Azareye'h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Nahshon Wright, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Qwan'tez Stiggers



Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Malachi Moore, Dane Belton



The Jets have spent the offseason so far infusing the defense with veteran talent, like Davis. For New York, the defense was actually a bigger hole for the franchise than the quarterback. Arguably, the defense is now in a much better spot and with more to come in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Special Teams

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a filed goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Kicker: Cade York



Punter: Austin McNamara



Returner: Isaiah Williams



New York had the best special teams unit in football in 2025. McNamara and Williams are still in town. Can York replace Folk?