Jets Depth Chart, Analysis After NFL Free Agency Frenzy
The New York Jets had a wild few days and already are in a better position ahead of the 2026 National Football League season, although we are months away from even thinking about game action.
So far this offseason, the Jets have added a handful of guys, including defensive end Joseph Ossai, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, guard Dylan Parham, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, safety Dane Belton, cornerback Nahshon Wright, kicker Cade York and offensive lineman Max Mitchell. On top of this, the Jets have acquired quarterback Geno Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the trade market. T'Vondre Sweat was acquired during combine week as well.
Key exits for the Jets so far this offseason include Jermaine Johnson II, who was traded for Sweat, along with Quincy Williams, Nick Folk, John Simpson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Micheal Clemons, John Metchie. There are a handful of guys still available in free agency, like Tyrod Taylor.
With all of that being said, let's take a look at where things stand across the roster.
Offense
Quarterback: Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe
Running Back: Breece Hall (franchise tag), Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis
Wide Receiver: Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams, Arian Smith
Tight End: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods
Fullback: Andrew Beck
Offensive Line: Olu Fashanu, Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, Joe Tippmann, Armand Membou, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman
After weeks of rumors, Smith is the guy at quarterback. The Jets tagged Hall and should be in the market for a long-term deal at this point. The receiver room has talent, starting with Wilson, but needs more. The offensive line is loaded and should be very good in 2026.
Defense
Defensive Line: Will McDonald IV, Harrison Phillips, T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Jowon Briggs, David Onyemata, Mazi Smith
Linebacker: Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, Kobe King, Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Cornerback: Azareye'h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Nahshon Wright, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Qwan'tez Stiggers
Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Malachi Moore, Dane Belton
The Jets have spent the offseason so far infusing the defense with veteran talent, like Davis. For New York, the defense was actually a bigger hole for the franchise than the quarterback. Arguably, the defense is now in a much better spot and with more to come in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Special Teams
Kicker: Cade York
Punter: Austin McNamara
Returner: Isaiah Williams
New York had the best special teams unit in football in 2025. McNamara and Williams are still in town. Can York replace Folk?
