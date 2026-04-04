2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Dream Scenario Comes to Life in Round 1

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they've already made some big moves to turn their franchise around this offseason.

They added plenty of talent in free agency and on the trade block this offseason. Players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat, and Joseph Ossai have all been added to the roster. There are plenty of other additions, too. But the Jets still need to hit a home run with the NFL draft.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL draft. With the No. 2 pick, Feldman projected the Jets would land Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, which has quickly become the most popular selection for them.

Jets in a good position to land a star at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At 6-4 and 241 pounds, Reese (who turns 21 in August) overtook teammate Caleb Downs as the biggest star of the Buckeyes’ terrific defense in 2025," Feldman wrote. "By mid-September, rival Big Ten coaches were raving about Reese’s ability to menace their offensive game plans. He’s rangy. He’s explosive — he ran a 4.46 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine — and he strikes violently on the field with elite knock-back. His stats might not have been eye-popping (69 tackles, 6.5 sacks), but his film is."

Reese is a very versatile linebacker with the ability to play in coverage, rush the passer, and play in space. He didn't post the craziest stats at Ohio State, but his film jumps off the page. His impact goes far deeper than the box score. He's an incredible athlete with some of the best upside in the entire draft class. The Jets can't go wrong by adding him to their defense.

At pick No. 16, Feldman projected the Jets would land Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Landing both of these stars would be the dream scenario for the Jets.

Jets need a wide receiver at pick No. 16, if possible

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The Jets could also go with Omar Cooper Jr. or Denzel Boston here, but pencil them in for the star who made more than his share of spectacular plays as the Sun Devils went from being a mess to the Playoff in 2024," Feldman wrote. "Tyson won Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year after catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs, but he did miss the Big 12 title game and the CFP quarterfinals due to a broken collarbone."

Reese has the potential to be the best defensive player in the draft class. Tyson has the potential to be the best non-quarterback in the draft class, too.

He could be the best wide receiver in the draft, but injuries have held him back a little bit. As a result, there's a chance he falls to the Jets. If this is the case, the Jets need to take their chance to land him.

Tyson is a big-bodied wide receiver with the ability to win contested catches and make defenders miss in space. He would be the perfect addition on offense.