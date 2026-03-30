Jets Fill 2 Crucial Roster Holes in Round 1 of Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. But they had the assets to build a solid roster around their young core. New York had as much money as practically any team in the league during free agency, and it spent quite a bit to upgrade the defense. The front office also dove into some trades.

To make matters better, they have four picks in the first 44 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft, including picks No. 2 and No. 16 in the first round.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Miller projected the Jets would land Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese to fill the hole at edge rusher on their defense.

Jets should land a star at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A couple of trades (acquiring QB Geno Smith and sending edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans) teased what the Jets might be thinking here," Miller wrote. "Instead of reaching for a quarterback, GM Darren Mougey could dive in on a deep edge rusher class and land the highest-upside player of that group.

"Reese split time between linebacker and edge rusher but has the tools to be a Micah Parsons-type project in the NFL thanks to violent hands, rare speed and great burst off the snap. Despite adding Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency, pass rush is still a priority for a Jets team that finished with 26 sacks last season (31st in the NFL)."

Adding a star edge rusher is seemingly the Jets biggest need on defense right now. With Reese and David Bailey expected to be on the board at pick No. 2, the decision is going to be a tough one.

But Reese is more versatile and has a higher potential. He would provide head coach Aaron Glenn with a weapon on defense, even if he needs to be polished as an edge rusher over the next few months and years. His speed, size, strength, and athleticism combine to make him a can't-miss prospect.

But the Jets have another first-round selection at pick No. 16. With this pick, Miller projected New York would land Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Jordyn Tyson is the perfect selection at pick No. 16

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) runs for a touchdown against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"The Jets might not have their future franchise quarterback yet, but they can give Geno Smith or whoever they draft later a viable target opposite Garrett Wilson," Miller wrote. "Tyson plays above the rim like his brother (Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson), and his 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame is ideal to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone thanks to his vertical skills. Tyson has battled injuries in his career, and hamstring issues limited his predraft testing availability, but the talent is good enough to take a chance here."

The Jets need a wide receiver more than anything, so if they're able to find a top talent like Tyson at No. 16, it would be a no-brainer.

Without injury risk, Tyson has an argument to be the No. 1 wide receiver in the draft class. He's a very good athlete with the shiftiness to make defenders miss in space. He also has incredibly strong hands and the ability to win contested catches. It's hard to find a wide receiver talent like Tyson at pick No. 16. If he's on the board, this could be a no-brainer for the Jets.