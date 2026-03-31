Jets Predicted to Add Talented Young QB to Bolster Future

The New York Jets have struggled tremendously over the last few years, but they're finally heading in the right direction after Darren Mougey opted to make a slew of big moves over the last year.

The Jets have acquired players like T'Vondre Sweat, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Geno Smith in trades. They've also brought in a slew of top draft capital by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams last year at the trade deadline. This draft capital is likely going to be some of the more important assets the Jets have over the next two years, especially as they look to find their next franchise quarterback.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a full seven-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. After projecting the Jets to land Arvell Reese and Jordyn Tyson in the first round, Miller projected the Jets would select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 33 pick (first selection of the second round) of the draft.

Ty Simpson is the perfect second-round pick for the Jets

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"There could be calls for the Jets to trade up into Round 1 to secure a fifth-year option on Simpson, but trading away picks in the 2027 draft, which is expected to be the most talent-rich in recent history, wouldn't be smart," Miller wrote. "New York can take him here, allow him a year to develop behind Geno Smith, then evaluate his future. Simpson is a talented distributor who is accurate in a clean pocket but struggled down the stretch. His questionable decision-making could drop him to Round 2."

Simpson has been surging up draft boards over the last few weeks because multiple analysts and league sources have shared very high opinions on him. Simpson is clearly the second best quarterback in the draft class.

But the Jets almost certainly don't want to take him at pick No. 2 and it's unlikely they want to use pick No. 16 on him if there's better talent on the board.

But if he's available at pick No. 33, it would be very hard for the Jets to pass on him. If he's still on the board at pick No. 44, the Jets will almost certainly take him.

Simpson has limited starting experience, but has a lot of the best traits that scouts look for. He has the arm talent and the potential. Adding him to sit for a year or two before handing the keys of the team to him would be a good move for the Jets.