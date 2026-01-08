What If Jets Skip Quarterback With No. 2 Pick?

Much of the early chatter of the offseason for the New York Jets has rightfully been about the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, and specifically Dante Moore of Oregon.

If Moore declares for the draft, he's at least the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class. There's even a chance that he's the top option, depending on who you ask. It's him or Fernando Mendoza. The two will actually face off in the College Football Playoffs, so Jets fans will have a chance to see both in one place.

The Jets need a quarterback and it's not shocking that they have been linked to Moore and Mendoza, seeing as they have the No. 2 pick. But, what if Moore doesn't declare for the draft? Or, what if he does declare and the Jets don't think he's a No. 2 pick?

The Jets should consider all options

ESPN's Rich Cimini floated an intriguing option of Alabama quarterback at No. 16 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

"Let's not forget about Alabama's Ty Simpson, who declared Wednesday," Cimini wrote. "As of now, talent evaluators don't have him on the same level as Mendoza and Moore -- Simpson has only 15 college starts -- but maybe he will be a consideration with the 16th pick. The Jets acquired that choice from the Indianapolis Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade, and it could turn out to be a significant wild card in their quarterback pursuit.

"If it plays out this way, the Jets will have to manage a rookie quarterback in 2026 while attempting to make strides in the standings. Owner Woody Johnson gave Glenn and Mougey a pass on 3-14, but he might not be as forgiving if it happens again."

Simpson is talented in his own right. He had 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and five interceptions in 15 games in 2025. He chipped in two rushing scores as well. If the Jets skipped quarterback at No. 2 and landed Simpson at No. 16, it's easier to stomach if things don't work out. The Jets also wouldn't necessarily have to be married to him if they struggled in 2026 and landed a high pick and could select someone like Arch Manning of Texas.

But also, skipping quarterback at No. 2 could give the team a chance to bolster another position of need. The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick and appear likely to take a quarterback, meaning there will be a lot of talent on the board for the Jets. One guy worth a look is Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who declared for the draft on Thursday. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller compared Reese to Micah Parsons. ESPN has him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft class behind Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 2 prospect behind safety Caleb Downs.

If the Jets aren't sold on someone at No. 2 or Moore doesn't declare, Reese should be the way to go. Use the No. 16 pick on a quarterback, like Simpson, and sign a veteran and go from there.

