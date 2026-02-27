Jets Risky Prediction Replaces Justin Fields With Packers QB

The New York Jets rolled the dice on Justin Fields last offseason in free agency. At the time, the move was praised. Fields looked good in limited playing time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and brought a dual-threat element to New York that it didn't previously have with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Unfortunately, Fields only was able to make nine starts with the franchise before he was benched. Fields is still a member of the Jets and nothing has been ruled out. But Jets general manager Darren Mougey did acknowledge that the franchise is evaluating the position.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

Will the Jets add a QB?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jets opt to move on from Fields, they'll need to find a new answer. The Jets aren't going to solve the problem with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. So, that means drafting a guy later, free agency, the trade market or some variation of these avenues. On Friday, ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote up a column projecting one free agent signing for each team. For New York, Schatz rolled with Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.

"New York Jets," Schatz wrote. "QB Malik Willis (GB). Yes, it was a small sample size with just one start and four total games played, but Willis had a phenomenal 93.1 QBR for the Packers in 2025. And he had an impressive 77.3 QBR in two starts the season before.

"Willis is going to sign somewhere to start, and the Jets need a new quarterback. Justin Fields didn't work out, and Fernando Mendoza seems to be the only QB prospect worthy of the first-round pick in April. It's unlikely [Fernando Mendoza] falls past Las Vegas at No. 1 overall."

The idea of Willis coming to New York logically makes sense. He's arguably the most intriguing pending free agent quarterback in this offseason's class and the Jets have a hole at the position. Daniel Jones is more established, but it would be a surprise if he's not back with the Indianapolis Colts. Willis is just 26 years old and has gotten a lot of buzz this offseason thanks to an explosive start in 2025 for Green Bay. He went 18-of-21 passing for 288 yards, one touchdown pass, 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. It's hard to put together a much better game than that.

But arguably, this would be a mistake the Jets can't afford. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that he's heard a valuation of around $30 million per year for Willis. He has made six starts in the NFL over the last four years. He very well could break out as a starter somewhere. He has the talent. But the Jets just went through a season in which they benched Fields, who has significant talent himself, after handing him a two-year deal. The Jets' 2026 payroll is going to be impacted by Fields no matter what they decide to do with him because he has $10 million guaranteed. Also, Rodgers is still impacting the payroll.

A $30 million gamble just doesn't sound like the right path. The 2027 NFL Draft is loaded with quarterback prospects and the Jets have three first-round picks. If the Jets move on from Fields, a one-year bridge option makes much more sense.