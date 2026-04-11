Blockbuster Jets-Seahawks Mock Trade Sends Star Playmaker to Seattle

The New York Jets seemingly floated running back Breece Hall as a trade chip at the trade deadline last season, but he was never moved. Instead, the Jets placed the franchise tag on him in hopes of signing him to a long-term extension.

But the talks have seemed to stall on a long-term extension, so there's growing buzz that the Jets could trade Hall in the coming weeks before drafting his replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they're going to trade him, doing so before the NFL draft makes the most sense.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano recently put together a mock trade that would send Hall to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (96th) and a 2027 fifth-round pick. For the Jets, this would be a no-brainer.

Seahawks make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Jets just placed the franchise tag on Hall and they want to sign him long term, though it’s not clear if Hall actually wants to stay in New York," Vacchiano wrote. "The Seahawks, meanwhile, need a replacement for Kenneth Walker, whom they lost in free agency. The cost would be at least a third-round pick, which was reportedly what the Jets were asking for at the deadline last year. A running back like Hall is an unnecessary luxury for a team like the Jets headed for the bottom of the standings, but he could instantly make the Seahawks an even bigger threat to repeat as Super Bowl champs."

The Seahawks are the perfect fit for the Jets' running back for a few reasons.

First of all, the obvious reason is the fact that the Seahawks lost their Super Bowl MVP running back, Kenneth Walker, to the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was the key to the Seahawks offense for a large chunk of the year. Replacing him with Hall would work a lot better than reaching on a running back at pick No. 32 in the NFL draft.

The Jets would only look to trade Hall if they can't find a contract extension with him. If that's the case, it would be nearly impossible to pass up a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick from the Seahawks.

The Jets are in the middle of a rebuild, so that draft capital would be worth more than an expiring running back who's not going to sign an extension.