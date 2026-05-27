Jets 53-Man Roster Projection Heading into OTAs

With the first set of OTAs (organized team activities) scheduled for Wednesday at Florham Park, it’s the perfect time to project the Jets’ 53-man roster. The last time we did this exercise, the Jets were coming off a successful draft and made several undrafted free-agent signings.

Since that time, the Jets have signed veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, cut undrafted free agent kicker Will Ferrin, and made a couple of signings following rookie minicamp (Landon Young and Jaden Heller). They’ve also signed Breece Hall to a massive three-year extension, keeping him in the Big Apple for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the Jets still haven’t made a clear-cut decision on who will be their backup QB to Geno Smith, but it seems they’re going to give Cade Klubnik a chance to prove he deserves the honor.

As we know, the 90-man roster won’t have to be cut down until late August when preseason wraps up. Until then, several rookies and bubble players will have a chance to make their case on why they should stay in New York. We’ll give our take on who will make the 53-man roster ahead of the opening of OTAs.

Full 53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterbacks (3)

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik QB3: Brady Cook

In our first 53-man roster projection, we had the rookie in Klubnik as the QB2 behind Smith, and we don’t see that changing yet.

Klubnik made a good first impression in rookie minicamp earlier this month, which has Gang Green fans buzzing about his potential. The Jets have reportedly kicked the tires on Russell Wilson to the point of offering him a contract, but it's been radio silent on that end.

It wouldn’t be the worst idea if Klubnik is the QB2 when the regular season starts, as it likely means he earned it and did everything the coaches asked of him throughout the rest of the offseason and in the preseason.

Also, if the Jets go that route with Klubnik, Cook could be in a position to secure the QB3 job as he offers more upside than Zappe, who has bounced around the league.

Running Backs (5)

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis RB3: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

There aren’t many changes in the Jets’ running back room going into OTAs. As we mentioned earlier, Hall and New York’s brass came to terms on a three-year, $43.5 million extension, which included $29 million guaranteed.

With Hall locked in for the foreseeable future, this Jets’ running game should pick up where it left off in 2025, averaging 123.3 yards per game, tied for 10th in the NFL with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Jets fans will be watching closely in OTAs to see if Davis or Allen could get an early jump on the RB2 job.

In our first roster projection, we gave the nod to Davis as RB2, who has shown more during his first two years in the league than Allen. However, there’s a segment of fans who haven’t given up on Allen and believe he could be a breakout player on offense.

Wide Receivers (5)

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. WR3: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR4: Arian Smith

Arian Smith WR5: Tim Patrick

Due to the talent at other positions on the Jets’ 53-man roster, we only kept five wideouts, which did not include Isaiah Williams, who provided a spark on special teams. His roster spot went to undrafted free agent wide receiver Caullin Lacy.

However, Lacy is being bumped down to the practice squad with the Jets signing veteran Tim Patrick. Patrick has a history with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, as they were both in Detroit for the 2024 season. The 32-year-old wide receiver gives Glenn a veteran voice in that room, who can play inside the slot and be utilized as a run blocker.

He won’t take snaps away from Wilson, Cooper Jr., or Mitchell. But if one of those guys were to get hurt, the Jets at least have a veteran to step in. That said, since he’s on a one-year deal, he will have to earn his spot this summer. As for Arian Smith, there will be pressure on the former fourth-round pick to show something on offense, despite making waves on special teams as a gunner.

If Lacy, Malik McClain, or Isaiah Williams want to make the 53-man roster, it's right there for the taking with Patrick and Smith’s roster spots.

Tight Ends (3)

TE1: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq TE2: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE3: Jeremy Ruckert

We have no changes at the tight end spot from our first roster projection after the draft. There’s a lot of excitement around this tight end room, as Sadiq and Taylor have a chance to be one of the better duos in the league with Smith at QB and Reich calling plays.

Sadiq will garner a ton of attention for his athleticism and playmaking, but fans shouldn’t just dismiss Taylor’s role in the offense. Despite the issues at QB and injury, he still turned in 44 receptions (65 targets) for 369 yards and a touchdown in 13 games as a rookie.

Now, he might not have 65 targets with Sadiq’s addition, plus the talent at WR, but Taylor should still play an integral role in Reich’s offense when they go into 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), despite history telling us that the former head coach loves to use 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR).

Offensive Line (9)

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell LG: Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman-Johnson

Josh Myers, Xavier Newman-Johnson RG: Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper

Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

There are no changes to who we think will make the Jets’ offensive line on the 53-man roster from our first projection. If this unit can play up to standard, that will hopefully mean good things for Geno Smith and Breece Hall.

That said, there will be a lot of focus on the interior of the Jets’ o-line with Tippman, Myers, and Parham. The 25-year-old Tippman is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Jets and could be due for a huge payday next offseason. Last season, Tippman was solid at right guard, posting a 69.0 pass blocking grade and a 66.7 run blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Across 1,045 offensive snaps, he allowed 29 total pressures (including six sacks) and was only penalized seven times.

As for Tippman’s new counterpart at left guard, Parham, he’ll be looking to fill the vacancy left by John Simpson. Parham’s PFF grades left much to be desired last year with the Las Vegas Raiders (62.3 pass blocking, 63.1 run blocking). But to his credit, he was one of their better o-linemen, and his metrics are better than Simpson’s.

Nonetheless, if those two guys do their job at the guard spot, there’s nothing to say that this line can’t be a top-15 unit in the NFL in 2026.

Defensive Line (5)

DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs

David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr.

T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr. DT: Harrison Phillips

If the Jets want to win more than three games this upcoming season, it will start in the trenches. Luckily for them, their defensive line is stout and should be much improved against the run, with the additions of Onyemata, Sweat, and Jackson Jr.

Last season, the Jets gave up 139.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the league) and 20 touchdowns on the ground (sixth-most in the NFL). It would be shocking to see those numbers again with the new additions.

Outside of the new additions, Jets fans are excited to see what Briggs can do in his second year with Gang Green. The young defensive lineman was one of the lone bright spots on defense, as he racked up 38 combined tackles, 11 pressures, 10 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 17 games (eight starts).

According to PFF, Briggs had an 85.6 pass-rushing grade (ranked fourth among 134 qualified IDL) and a 55.6 run-defense grade (63rd). If he can continue to be a menace as a pass rusher and improve at stopping the run, he might break out this season.

Outside Linebackers (4)

LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV

Another reason why the Jets’ defense should be better in 2026 is the talent at the OLB/pass rusher spot. No matter if they’re playing in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme, all these guys should be able to get after the opposing team's QB.

There’s no reason why they shouldn’t have more than 26 sacks, and anything lower than that would be an abject failure. That being said, you might be saying to yourself that four OLBs is a little bit light, given injuries that will pop up through the season.

If the Jets do wind up keeping five guys, that final roster spot could come down to Tyler Baron, last year’s fifth-round pick, or Braiden McGregor, the latter of whom ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes could be in trouble.

Inside Linebackers (5)

MLB: DeMario Davis, Kiko Mauigoa

WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball, Mykal Walker

The Jets’ coaching staff will keep a close eye on how the linebacker unit looks in OTAs over the next couple of weeks before likely deciding to make an addition. Luckily for New York, there are still several free agent linebackers available, such as Shaq Thompson, Devin White, Matt Milano, and Bobby Okereke, who could make sense on a one-year deal.

As for the guys currently on the roster, all eyes will be on Jamien Sherwood, who is coming off an up-and-down 2025 season after signing a three-year, $45 million contract extension last offseason.

Sherwood was good in pass coverage (81.0 grade) but wasn’t the best in run defense (46.1 grade) and was benched throughout last season. However, OTAs represent a new chapter for the 26-year-old defender, who has the athleticism to be a playmaker on the Jets’ defense, and maybe Aaron Glenn will unlock that.

Cornerbacks (6)

LCB: Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas

Nahshon Wright, Azareye’h Thomas RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers NB: D’Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

We have no changes in the cornerback room from our first roster projection after the draft. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be battles to watch starting at OTAs, and that will continue into the preseason and training camp.

One of those battles could be the nickel spot with D’Angelo Ponds and Jarvis Brownlee. Ponds, despite his stature, has the technique and ball skills to play on the outside. However, he can be best utilized in the slot, especially if Stephens has a bounce-back year, and Nashon Wright can look like a Pro Bowler. But the rookie will have his work cut out for him, as Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who played 62% of defensive snaps last year with Gang Green, posted an 83.7 pass rating when targeted last year.

Safeties (5)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, VJ Payne

Minkah Fitzpatrick, VJ Payne SS: Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore, Dane Belton

There’s a chance that the Jets could enter Week 1 with five safeties, or it could be four. Andre Cisco is apparently one of the veterans whose job could be in trouble, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The 26-year-old defender was re-signed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal earlier this offseason after getting a one-year, $8.5 million contract in 2025. Cisco held his own in stopping the run with a 75.6 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. But he was a turnstile in pass coverage, posting a 54.5 grade, allowing three touchdowns, and a 130.2 passer rating when targeted.

Cisco only appeared in eight games last year due to a pectoral injury, so the pressure will be on him to show that he can be a full-time starter alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. If not, Malachi Moore and Dane Belton could steal snaps and possibly his job from him.

Special Teams (3)

K: Cade York

Cade York P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Thomas Hennessy

In our first projection, we had UDFA Will Ferrin making the Jets’ 53-man roster, which was a total blunder on our end. Ferrin didn’t even make it to OTAs as the team parted ways with him earlier this month to make room for veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick.

The Jets’ brass got a chance to see Ferrin kick up close against Lenny Krieg, and it was the latter who seemingly performed better and created buzz coming out of rookie minicamp. Now, the kicking competition moves to OTAs, where Cade York will face off against Krieg. Due to his NFL experience, we will give the nod to York now, but it wouldn’t be shocking if the Jets sign a free agent by the time we get to August.