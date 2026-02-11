Breece Hall May Return to Jets Despite Growing Free Agency Buzz

The New York Jets are in a bit of a tough spot this offseason. In fact, they're in one of the toughest spots in the entire NFL.

They don't have a franchise quarterback and the options are limited. They're unlikely to find their franchise guy in the NFL draft, unless Ty Simpson turns out to be a star. The options in free agency are limited and the players on the trade block might not fit either.

To make matters worse, Breece Hall is headed to free agency after a career year with the Jets. As a result, he's expected to get paid a big deal this offseason and the early speculation indicate he's going to end up with a new team. But there's still a chance the Jets bring him back.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently predicted Hall would return to the Jets on a new deal in free agency this offseason.

Breece Hall could come back to the Jets despite early buzz

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"Hall, still just 24, has been a solid back on bad Jets teams, rushing for a career-best 1,065 yards in 2025," Auman wrote. "New York has ample cap space and traded away some of their best players last year in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams — will it be willing to overpay to keep him around?

"Hall has only 18 rushing touchdowns in four NFL seasons, but as the featured back on a more talented offense, he could get that in two years easily. He'll challenge Walker for the high-dollar back in this free-agent class, north of $10 million a year."

There's a real path that sees Hall end up back in New York, but it needs two things to happen.

First, the Jets need to be willing to commit at least $10 million per year, more than likely around $12 million to $14 million per year, to land Hall. They have the money, but it's unclear if they'd be willing to spend it as they continue their rebuild.

Secondly, Hall has to be willing to go back to the Jets when they're clearly a few years away from winning anything significant. It's hard to imagine he would want to spend his best years with a team that isn't able to win more than five or six games in a season.

Either way, there is a path where Hall returns to the Jets, especially if they're willing to offer him the biggest contract.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Breakout QB to Replace Justin Fields