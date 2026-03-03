49ers, Browns Getting Buzz for Jets Starter on 1-Year, $10 Million Deal

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of big decisions on their plate, but they've already made a pair of huge moves to begin the offseason.

First, the Jets traded edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. This deal adds a defensive tackle who fits the defense much better than Johnson does, while also freeing up some money for New York to spend. It seems as though the Jets got better.

On Tuesday, they made another move to get better. Rather than letting running back Breece Hall get to free agency, the Jets opted to place the franchise tag on him to retain him next season, barring some very unforeseen circumstances.

But there are still moves to make, especially in free agency, as the Jets have players like Alijah Vera-Tucker, Quincy Williams, and John Simpson heading to the open market this offseason.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently projected Vera-Tucker would sign a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason, but Manzano didn't list the Jets as one of the best fits for him. Instead, Manzano listed the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns d Browns as the top two fits for the talented offensive lineman.

Browns, 49ers linked to Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"When available, Vera-Tucker is a stout contributor as a run blocker and pass protector," Manzano wrote. "But that’s the problem: He’s rarely available, playing fewer than seven games in only two of his five seasons. The 2021 first-round pick sustained a season-ending triceps injury weeks before the start of the ’25 season."

Vera-Tucker is a very talented offensive lineman, but he's coming off a year in which he missed the entire season with injuries. This has crushed his value, as he was likely headed for a huge four-year deal before the injury.

The Browns and 49ers could both look to upgrade their interior offensive lines. There are better options on the market to sign, but Vera-Tucker is the best option for teams looking for an affordable player who could be a star.

Still, the Jets should be heavily involved in the veteran's free agency. The best-case scenario for New York would see him return on an affordable two- or three-year contract.