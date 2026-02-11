NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Breakout QB to Replace Justin Fields

The New York Jets are in one of the worst spots in the entire league in terms of their current roster.

They were one of the worst teams in the league last year and they have no direction at quarterback. In the coming months, the Jets are going to need to upgrade their entire roster, but they specifically need to find an answer at quarterback.

Besides that, the Jets could look to add another star in the wide receiver room alongside Garrett Wilson. Adding a running back to replace Breece Hall could be a top priority, too.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. After projecting the Jets to select Arvell Reese with pick No. 2, Reuter predicted the Jets would select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 16 pick in the first round. This selection is one of the first round picks acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade.

Ty Simpson could be the clear selection for the Jets at pick No. 16

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Like the Giants when they took ﻿﻿﻿﻿ (third overall) and ﻿﻿﻿﻿ (25th) last year, the Jets follow their early selection of an impact defender (Arvell Reese) with a potential starting quarterback later in Round 1," Reuter wrote. "Simpson might not be a top-10 pick, but the son of a longtime college head coach clearly knows the game and possesses the arm strength, pocket poise and mobility to excel."

Simpson was one of the best quarterbacks in the country last season. He burst on the scene in a big way by throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has very impressive arm talent, but he's not a very productive runner. Considering the current Jets offense is built for a running quarterback, it could be hard to adjust for Simpson.

Either way, he's the clear No. 2 quarterback in the draft class. Landing him at pick No. 16 seems a bit desperate, but if he's still on the board in the second round at pick No. 33, the Jets should take their shot on him. He would provide them with a new look under center going forward.

