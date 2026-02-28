Breece Hall Situation Gets More Complicated for Jets

The chances of Breece Hall wearing a New York Jets jersey in 2026 are very high at the moment.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke openly from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine, not only saying New York wants to keep Hall, but that the tags are an option to do so if the two sides don't work out a long-term deal.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag."

He continued.

"Yeah, we'll find a way to keep Breece here if we can't get a deal done," Mougey said.

The deadline to officially tag players is March 3. The Jets have all of the leverage right now. If they want Hall, as they said, they will have him, barring a holdout or trade situation. But that hasn't stopped rumors and reports from coming out of the combine. Luca Evans of The Denver Post reported that there is mutual interest between Hall and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos reportedly like Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"No. 1. Could the Broncos take a run at Breece Hall? The New York Jets seem unlikely to let the RB walk, with constant buzz swirling that New York wants to extend Hall and could elect to franchise-tag him," Evans wrote. "General manager Darren Mougey, formerly the Broncos’ assistant GM, said at the combine that New York would 'find a way to keep Breece here' if they couldn’t get a deal done, which would heavily indicate that the Jets would tag him.

"If Hall manages to hit free agency, though — watch out for Denver. The former Iowa State RB has a pre-existing relationship with Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni from Hall’s recruiting process in high school, when Ayeni was Iowa State’s RBs coach. And a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Denver Post this week that Hall has plenty of interest in joining the Broncos. It’d be a splash move for Denver, as Hall has totaled over 1,350 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three years in New York."

The Jets have said all of the right things. It's no surprise that there would be interest elsewhere in the top pending free agent running back of the offseason. The point about Hall himself having "plenty of interest" complicates matters a bit. What if the Jets aren't able to get a long-term deal done and do tag him and then he holds out or requests a trade?

It's not an uncommon thing in the NFL. The Jets have been pretty open about the idea that they want to keep Hall around and plan to do so. Reports coming out pointing to interest from him in other teams isn't great, but New York still has the leverage at this moment.