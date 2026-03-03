Jets’ Breece Hall Decision Comes Down to the Wire

The New York Jets are less than 24 hours away from having to make a tag decision around young running back Breece Hall.

If you're a Jets fan, there's no need for concern right now for Hall. The team has made it clear that they are planning for Hall to be a member of the franchise in 2026. Jets general manager Darren Mougey made it clear during combine week that the Jets will exhaust all options to keep Hall, whether that means a multi-year deal or a tag.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag. ... We'll find a way to keep Breece here if we can't get a deal done."

On Sunday, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Jets were continuing to "actively negotiate" with Hall's representatives with the hope of reaching an agreement on a new deal. If the Jets want to get a deal done ahead of the tag deadline, that would be Tuesday. The deadline for teams to offer the franchise/transition tag is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

The Jets RB is going to get paid one way or another

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Monday that the transition tag would be more likely than the franchise tag. Also, he noted that if the Jets are able to get a multi-year deal, he suspects it would be in the range of $13 million per year.

"Breece Hall watch: We're 24 hours from the tag deadline," Cimini wrote. "If the Jets can't get a deal done, they'll use the transition tag ($11.3M) or the franchise tag ($14.3M), probably the former. If the two sides reach a deal, I suspect it would be about $13M per year, which would be the 5th-highest AAV among RBs."

It's important to note that even if the Jets don't agree to terms on a multi-year deal with Hall by the tag deadline, that isn't the end. If the Jets tag Hall, they will have until July to get a multi-year deal done. Now, a multi-year deal before Tuesday's deadline would be better because the conversation wouldn't have to drag on. We're officially on Hall watch with Tuesday's deadline looming.