Breece Hall Update Could Pave Way to Long-Term Jets Deal

It would be a pretty big surprise at this point if Breece Hall wasn’t a member of the New York Jets in 2026.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey made that point abundantly clear earlier in the week from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine while acknowledging that the franchise/transition tags are an option for the young running back.

"Ideally, we'd find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around," Mougey said. "I've said that for the past year since I got here. Breece is a good player, and we want to find a way to keep him around. We've been going through that process and are still doing so. We have a week to find out, if we can't get to an agreement, which way we'll go with the tag."

The Jets RB is sticking around

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mougey continued.

"Yeah, we'll find a way to keep Breece here if we can't get a deal done," Mougey said.

There are multiple options here. The Jets can sign Hall to a long-term deal, or they can give him the franchise or transition tag by March 3 and negotiate further. On Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Jets general manager will be speaking to Hall's representatives to get the ball rolling on negotiations on "Jets Final Drive."

"They're negotiating," Hughes said. "Darren is going to meet with Nicole Lynn. Major, major super agent with Breece Hall. They're going to meet at the NFL Combine this week. That's when you like start these negotiations and we're going to talk here about the vibes here around the combine. ... When it comes to the NFL Combine, yes there are the player workouts.

"Yes there are the player interviews with teams and the medicals. All of those are super, super valuable for the NFL Draft, but aside from all of the coaches and the executives and scouts being here for the NFL Combine, this is also when every single agent is also here for the NFL Combine. ... Darren Mougey is going to meet with the representatives for Breece Hall and you start to have those negotiations in place."

This shouldn't come as a surprise. As Hughes pointed out, this is one of the most important weeks of the NFL calendar. Discussions that are happening at the combine will impact where guys sign in free agency in March or even potential trades that happen down the line. Hopefully, he it leads to a long-term deal with Hall as well.