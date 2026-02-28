Colts Trade Request Opens Door to Another Jets QB Option

There are going to be options out there — both in free agency and the trade market — if the New York Jets opt to move on from Justin Fields and roll with a new quarterback under center in 2026.

Fields is under contract and is guaranteed $10 million. As of writing, the Jets haven't moved on from him. The position has been talked about endlessly, but as of right now, it's unclear what direction they will go in. Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke openly about the position at the scouting combine.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

The Jets have a QB question

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sideline Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jets want to bring in a signal-caller, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha floated an intriguing option and called New York the top option for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"Pick: New York Jets," Chadiha wrote. "The Jets make the most sense. They just spent last season hoping ﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿ could turn into a reliable starter. Richardson will cost a lot less, since he's still on a rookie deal, and he brings a skill set similar to that of Fields and ﻿﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿﻿, last year's backup. There are weapons to work with -- between wide receiver ﻿﻿Garrett Wilson﻿﻿ and the reports that the team is working to keep running back ﻿﻿Breece Hall﻿﻿ -- and the offensive line has improved dramatically over the last two years. Adding a cost-effective quarterback like Richardson also would give this team more financial flexibility to keep building for the future."

Richardson would be another dice roll, and is just 23 years old. Richardson was the No. 4 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but lost the starting job in Indianapolis and reportedly asked out. If the Jets want another dice roll, this would be an intriguing way forward.