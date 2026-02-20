Daniel Jeremiah Names Two Potential Trade Targets in the Jets QB Search

The New York Jets are in need of their next franchise quarterback, but the time to land their future signal-caller might get pushed back to the 2027 NFL Draft.

The last quarterback to play in at least five consecutive seasons for the Jets? Chad Pennington from 2002-2007.

While the Aaron Glenn regime needs a sense of urgency to turn things around in year two, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted that the Jets could trade for a bridge quarterback, while the team holds out until next offseason to draft their next multi-season starter.

Why trading for a bridge quarterback could be the answer

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"[If you're the Jets], you're not taking a quarterback at two or 16, in my opinion," Jeremiah recently explained in a conference call with NFL Media. "If you want to take a flyer at 33 or 44, I don't even love that to be honest.

"With Frank Reich there [as the Jets offensive coordinator, I thought about Tanner McKee with the Eagles -- what would that cost?" Jeremiah explained.

Another name that Jeremiah linked to New York was Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who is under contract with the team in 2026 for just $6 million. Mills was a full-time starter for the Texans in 2021 and 2022, playing in 28 games in two seasons and throwing for over 5,700 yards and 33 touchdowns.

As for McKee, the 25-year-old quarterback flashed for the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two preseasons. He most notably completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and three total touchdowns in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

As for potential draft capital, it's hard to tell what a trade for one of Mills or McKee would command, but the expert draft analyst suggested that New York shouldn't part ways with a premium pick.

"If [the Jets] could trade a mid-round-pick, I don't think I would lean in the direction of the draft for their quarterback this year," Jeremiah explained.

The NFL Draft can be hit-or-miss for quarterbacks, and the veteran carousel can prove to be unpredictable. It would be smart for the Jets to bolster the positions around the quarterback so that a rookie in 2027 could take the reins with minimal issues.

