NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Big-Bodied WR and Elite LB in Round 1

The New York Jets currently stand with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft -- Nos. 2 and No. 16.

When the Jets traded star cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, the idea was to stockpile high-value picks in the draft. They effectively did that, holding four picks in the top 50 this year and four in the first two rounds in 2027.

Arguably, the biggest needs in New York remain adding a playmaker alongside Garrett Wilson, finding the franchise's quarterback of the future, and continuing to bolster the entire defense. The Athletic's most recent mock draft, with selections made by Jets beat writer Zack Rosenblatt, fills two of those three needs.

The Jets make the popular selection at pick No. 2

New York has been heavily linked to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese over the past few weeks, and that pre-draft buzz doesn't stop here. He's the obvious selection at pick No. 2 behind Fernando Mendoza.

Reese displayed the ability to play both off-ball linebacker and as a pass-rusher in his time at Ohio State. At 6'4" and 243 pounds, he is one of the most athletically gifted players in the entire draft.

The true junior posted 6.5 sacks in 2025 and 112 total tackles in the two years he played as a Buckeye. At just 20 years old, Reese has a rare ability to seek open-field tackles at a high level and is as physical of a college prospect as you'll see.

If Reese is available at pick No. 2 come late April, don't be surprised if the Jets sprint to hand in the card.

The Jets add an elite pass catcher across from Garrett Wilson

"The Jets hoped for one of Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson to fall here, but because they didn’t, they’ll be just fine with the next-best wideout on the board in Boston, a big-bodied talent who would complement Garrett Wilson well in the new Frank Reich-run offense," Rosenblatt wrote.

As Rosenblatt noted, Boston is a "big-bodied" wide receiver at 6'4" and 209 pounds, and is deceivingly quick on tape for someone his size.

The 22-year-old receiver caught 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Washington, with most of them coming in the red zone. When he's not catching passes, Boston is heavily engaged in the run game, proving to be a great fit for New York's running game.

While Lemon, Tate, and Tyson are the popular picks for the Jets with their second first-rounder, Boston is worthy of the selection and is a great scheme fit.

