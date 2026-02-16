Jets Have Options to Keep Breece Hall in New York

The New York Jets have just a few weeks to make an important decision involving running back Breece Hall.

Hall is a pending free agent after spending the last four seasons with the Jets. The 24-year-old has shown that he has the upside to be among the top overall backs in the league. In 2025, he racked up a career high of 1,065 rushing yards. On top of that, Hall had 36 catches for 350 yards and a touchdown. His receiving numbers took a hit in 2025, but there aren't many running backs in the league better than Hall.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets should be all over Hall. There's no reason to let him walk. The Jets have enough salary cap space to afford a long-term deal. But if Hall doesn't want a long-term pact in New York, the Jets also have the franchise tag and transition tag at their disposal. The idea of the franchise/transition tag has already been talked about at length this offseason.

The Jets need to keep Breece Hall around

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While breaking down the Jets' top options in the 2026 National Football League Draft, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah made the case for New York to franchise Hall.

"There's a lot of holes we've got to plug here," Jeremiah said. "The first order of business is with this $67 million in cap space, I'm franchise tagging Breece Hall. I'm not letting him walk out of the building. ... You are not finding anyone better than Breece Hall in this draft, I can tell you that right now with what they need to get accomplished. So, to me, I'm franchising him starting right there. That's one hole we've plugged in the boat."

Teams have until March 3 to decide whether to franchise or transition tag a player. There is a bit of a difference between the franchise and transition tags. The franchise tag is a bit more expensive. Per Over The Cap, the franchise tag number for the running back position is just over $14.5 million for the 2026 season. The transition tag number is projected to be just over $11.7 million. When it comes to the franchise tag, a team gets significant draft compensation if the player leaves after getting the non-exclusive franchise tag. A team has a chance to match offers after offering the transition tag, but wouldn't get draft compensation in return if they didn't match an offer.

At the end of the day, the Jets have the tools to keep Hall in town. There's no reason to let him walk.

More NFL: This Kyler Murray–Jets Mock Trade Is Almost Too Perfect