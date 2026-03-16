Darren Mougey Quietly Turning Jets Around With Slew of Offseason Moves
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters and situations in the entire league. They didn't have much talent on defense. They had recently traded their two best defensive players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, for draft picks.
The offense has Garrett Wilson, but they didn't have much else.
But the Jets and general manager Darren Mougey have made a slew of crucial offseason moves this year. They franchise tagged Breece Hall to retain him for another year. This gives them the chance to bring him back on a long term deal, too.
On Monday, they opted to trade Justin Fields and $7 million to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth round pick. This decision saved the Jets $3 million in comparision to cutting him. It also landed a draft pick. It was truly a Mougey masterclass.
Justin Fields shocker joins long list of Darren Mougey's genius moves
Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently highlighted this deal as a huge win for Mougey and the Jets, but it's one of many.
"I think Darren Mougey has safely proven that he’s extremely adept at working between the margins to find value — trading Day 3 picks for starting caliber players on cheap contracts … and then trading away players he wasn’t going to keep anyway (like Fields) to recoup those picks," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday. "This year’s NFL Draft is crucial to any evaluation of Mougey obviously but he’s been impressive working within the constraints he has at the head of a rebuilding team."
The Jets have been able to turn their defense around in one offseason. After having one of the worst rosters in the league last year, the Jets have added defensive players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades. As of now, it seems like the Jets won both of those deals in a landslide.
The Jets were also able to dive into free agency to sign players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Dane Belton to bolster the defense in a big way. They have completely revamped the roster from the ground up and nobody deserves more credit than Mougey.
Now, it's going to be very interesting to see how this team performs on the field this season.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org