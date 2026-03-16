Darren Mougey Quietly Turning Jets Around With Slew of Offseason Moves

The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters and situations in the entire league. They didn't have much talent on defense. They had recently traded their two best defensive players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, for draft picks.

The offense has Garrett Wilson, but they didn't have much else.

But the Jets and general manager Darren Mougey have made a slew of crucial offseason moves this year. They franchise tagged Breece Hall to retain him for another year. This gives them the chance to bring him back on a long term deal, too.

On Monday, they opted to trade Justin Fields and $7 million to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth round pick. This decision saved the Jets $3 million in comparision to cutting him. It also landed a draft pick. It was truly a Mougey masterclass.

Justin Fields shocker joins long list of Darren Mougey's genius moves

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently highlighted this deal as a huge win for Mougey and the Jets, but it's one of many.

"I think Darren Mougey has safely proven that he’s extremely adept at working between the margins to find value — trading Day 3 picks for starting caliber players on cheap contracts … and then trading away players he wasn’t going to keep anyway (like Fields) to recoup those picks," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday. "This year’s NFL Draft is crucial to any evaluation of Mougey obviously but he’s been impressive working within the constraints he has at the head of a rebuilding team."

The Jets have been able to turn their defense around in one offseason. After having one of the worst rosters in the league last year, the Jets have added defensive players like T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades. As of now, it seems like the Jets won both of those deals in a landslide.

The Jets were also able to dive into free agency to sign players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, and Dane Belton to bolster the defense in a big way. They have completely revamped the roster from the ground up and nobody deserves more credit than Mougey.

Now, it's going to be very interesting to see how this team performs on the field this season.