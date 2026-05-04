Dean Clark Is Officially on Notice After the Draft, Even If No One Is Saying It

Despite finishing in the middle of the pack against the pass last season, the New York Jets’ secondary was among the league's most ineffective units. The group allowed the most passing touchdowns in 2025 (36), ranked 25th in yards after catch allowed (2,030), and became the first team in NFL history to record zero interceptions.

Through his offseason moves, it was evident that general manager Darren Mougey prioritized bolstering the position. The Jets landed Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade with the Miami Dolphins, signed Dane Belton in free agency, and took V.J. Payne in the draft. While the secondary won’t transform into a perennial threat next season, the additions put the Jets’ defense on track for more success in 2026.

At the same time, it also puts several depth options on notice with OTAs approaching, such as 2025 undrafted free agent Dean Clark.

Dean Clark is on the roster bubble heading into OTAs

Clark put the Jets in an extremely difficult position last year. Even though they were crowded at safety, the former Fresno State Bulldog forced his way into the conversation after an impressive preseason.

Across three games, Clark logged 10 total tackles, a sack, an interception, and two pass deflections. The 24-year-old fared well in coverage, allowing 27 yards on three receptions (four targets), which earned him a modest 69.7 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite his best efforts, Clark didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad the following day. However, his stay there didn’t last long. By Week 3, the former Fresno State standout was elevated to the active roster, where he carved out a role on the special teams, recording six tackles in 12 games.

As the season wound down and the Jets were no longer in contention, he finally received some reps on defense. But Clark didn’t have the same impact as he did in the preseason. Clark logged eight total tackles and allowed 31 yards on four receptions in 111 coverage snaps.

Although Clark’s special teams contributions helped him secure a role in the second half of last season, it won’t guarantee him a spot this upcoming season. With the Jets’ brass adding younger and more talented players at his position, Clark once again finds himself fighting for an opportunity in a loaded group.

Currently, New York has eight safeties on the roster, and they kept five entering Week 1 last year. In all likelihood, Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco, and Malachi Moore will lead the rotation, leaving just two spots left.

Considering the Jets have Moore, who is heading into his second year, and they invested a seventh-round selection on Payne, it’s unlikely they move on from either player, making Clark’s path significantly more difficult.

While Clark could make a compelling argument with another strong preseason, the reality is there’s no margin of error for him. He had an opportunity to prove his worth on defense, but ultimately didn’t impress in limited reps.

Payne's addition only adds to the uphill battle for Clark to make the team.