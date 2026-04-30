Jets' Post-Draft Activity a Promising Sign for Breece Hall Solution

The Jets, for all intents and purposes, have done a good job of crossing off various items from their offseason checklist. Before the 2026 NFL Draft, they filled multiple needs on both sides of the ball through free agency, which included trading for veteran QB Geno Smith to be the starter in 2026.

Then, in the draft, the Jets hit a home run again, getting premier talent on both sides through the first two days, then adding a few developmental prospects in Day 3. On Wednesday, New York locked in pass rusher Will McDonald IV for another season in the Big Apple, exercising his fifth-year option ahead of the May 1st deadline.

Jets fans have to be ecstatic about how this offseason has gone, as this team should be better on paper and on the field if all goes according to plan. The only thing left for general manager Darren Mougey to accomplish is inking star running back Breece Hall to a long-term deal.

Breece Hall could unexpectedly benefit from Jets' terrific draft performance

At the start of March, the Jets gave Hall the franchise tag, which is worth $14.93 million for one year. But the veteran running back still hasn’t officially signed his tender after his first 1,000 rushing yard campaign in 2025.

Nonetheless, fans hope the two sides can agree on a long-term deal in the coming weeks. The Jets have until July 15 to make something shake with Hall, but with McDonald taken care of for the moment and the draft behind them, Mougey should be putting all his attention towards the veteran running back.

It's time for the Jets to turn their focus to securing Breece Hall's future. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets should not want this to linger into June or July because the chances of signing him to a long-term contract will start to dwindle.

Hall is an integral part of this offense, and with better quarterback play and an influx of new skill position players, he could take his game to another level. Look at what he did last year. Hall had 1,065 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 243 carries (career-high).

In addition to his success on the ground, the 24-year-old running back caught 36 receptions (48 targets) for 350 yards and a touchdown. There’s a thought that with Frank Reich running the offense, Hall could see a healthy share of targets in the passing game.

When you look at the other RBs on the roster, Isaiah Davis or Braelon Allen do not pose a threat to Hall. And if the Jets were to lose Hall next season, their running game would be in trouble.

However, New York’s brass must feel they can get a deal done, as they didn’t take a running back, which some thought they would do on Day 3 of the draft. This year wasn’t an overly great RB class, but various prospects were sitting on the board between Rounds 4-7 who would be intriguing additions to New York’s backfield.

Jets have a good idea about Hall's value

Can the Jets sign Breece Hall at a fair price? | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac, Hall’s projected market value is a four-year, $61.6 million deal ($15.4 million average annual value). That contract, in theory, would reset and reshape the running back market, as Trevor Etienne and Josh Jacobs lead the position at $48 million in total value.

However, Saquon Barkley leads the way in AAV at $20.6M. Hall won’t get that much from New York, but he could get in the range of what his draft classmate Kenneth Walker III got from the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Walker signed a three-year, $43.1 million contract ($14.3M AAV), with $28.7M guaranteed.

Walker is coming off a Super Bowl MVP and has had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, which Hall doesn’t have. But Hall and Walker have similar skillsets, and the Jets running back can make the point that he doesn’t share snaps with another RB, as Walker did in Seattle.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if the Jets and Hall can make momentum towards a new deal, as this Jets’ offense can do special things in 2026.