Derek Carr-to-Jets Idea Picks Up Steam From Podcast Comment

Could the New York Jets pull Derek Carr out of retirement this offseason?

The rumors have been swirling for a few weeks at this point about Carr's potential return to the NFL. Carr confirmed on "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" that he would play in 2026 in the right situation. On Thursday, Derek and David Carr released another episode of their podcast and they attempted to predict where the top quarterbacks available around the league are going to go, including himself.

The veteran signal-caller asked his brother where he thinks he will be going in 2026 and David Carr had an intriguing answer, although it was mainly bleeped out.

"You ready for this next one? Last quarterback," Carr said. "Free agency, veteran, good golfer, loves his family, loves the Lord. Derek Carr."

His brother responded.

"We already established that you aren't a free agent, but [bleeped out]," his brother responded. "He's going to the [bleep]."

When David Carr named a team, they edited it out in the clip. While this is the case, in the second bleep, it sounds very much like he said the word, "Jets." That can't be confirmed without the original clip, but take a listen for yourself.

Where will Derek Carr play?

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Carr brothers played “guess the landing spot” game. Derek Carr asked his brother where he thinks he will be headed?



Although they beeped it out, you can still hear the Jets name come out of his mouth.



Take a look!#JetsQB @nyjets pic.twitter.com/Z281Xpxe3r — • Jets: On The Clock • (@Cx2428) March 5, 2026

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry shared a column on March 2 highlighting the "most interesting" things he heard from the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine. One of the tidbits involved the Jets and Carr.

"Not surprisingly, the majority of conversations at the Combine revolved around quarterbacks," Berry wrote. "And the most interesting one I heard involved Derek Carr. Yes, the retired 34-year-old Derek Carr. From what I heard, the Saints expect him to un-retire and play in 2026. The Saints are very happy with Tyler Shough, so New Orleans expects Carr to un-retire and then they will trade him. To the New York Jets.

"For what it’s worth, Vincent Bonsignore, a beat reporter for the Raiders, says he heard the Vikings for Carr. Now, I did NOT hear that at all. I did heard a BUNCH of names for the Vikings (more on that below), but Derek Carr was not one of them. What I heard was that the Saints think Carr will un-retire and they will be able to trade him to the Jets. Shrug emoji."

David Carr was bleeped out while talking about a team, but it did sound suspiciously close to him saying "Jets" with the second bleep. A situation to monitor.