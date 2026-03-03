Jets Predicted to Swing Shocking Trade for Saints QB Derek Carr

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster after the failed Justin Fields experiment from a year ago. Fields was added as the potential franchise option in New York, but he failed to live up to those kinds of expectations, finding himself benched around the midway point of the season.

As a result, the Jets will need to explore every potential quarterback option this offseason. They could use the NFL draft to select a player like Ty Simpson late in Round 1 or early in Round 2, if he's available. They could dive into free agency to snag somebody like Malik Willis. There's even a chance that the Jets dive into the trade market with players like Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals on the market.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports recently suggested the Saints could trade Carr to the Jets if he comes out of retirement. It's to the point now that this is the outcome that Berry expects this offseason.

Derek Carr is the perfect quarterback target for the Jets

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not surprisingly, the majority of conversations at the Combine revolved around quarterbacks. And the most interesting one I heard involved Derek Carr. Yes, the retired 34-year-old Derek Carr. From what I heard, the Saints expect him to un-retire and play in 2026. The Saints are very happy with Tyler Shough, so New Orleans expects Carr to un-retire and then they will trade him. To the New York Jets."

There are a lot of interesting aspects with Carr right now. He's fully retired, but he didn't retire because of age or production. He retired because of injuries, but he's reportedly healthy and has been vocal about his desire to return and potentially play in the NFL again. He's spoke highly of the Jets and the idea makes a lot of sense.

Carr is a talented veteran who could come in and stabilize the Jets right away. He might not bring them a Super Bowl in year one, but he would bring them a lot more stability and consistency. This would be a huge move for the development of the young wide receivers like Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie. The Jets would also be able to run into a handful more wins than they would without Carr.

With the trade expected to be for minimal draft capital, this would be a no-brainer for the Jets in the coming weeks.