Jets Insider Reveals Derek Carr Update After Viral Podcast Clip

There is so much noise around the New York Jets' quarterback search, but that doesn't mean that every candidate who has been named, will actually be in the mix for the franchise.

One name that has been out there has been retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. He has said that he's open to coming back to the National Football League to play in 2026. New York's hiring of Bill Musgrave as the team's quarterbacks coach added fuel to the speculation because he previously worked with Carr. Frank Reich has worked a lot with pocket-passers, which Carr, of course, is. Also, past comments showing love to Aaron Glenn and the Jets as a whole added to the noise.

"I love Aaron Glenn," Carr said. "Aaron Glenn is a good friend. Love Aaron Glenn. I talk to him whenever it's viable. ... I love him, but I also love Jet fans. Here's why. I threw checked cover zero little deal. I threw this game-winner. Jets fans, because we helped them get a worse draft pick donated to Valley Children's Hospital. I got so many tweets [saying] thank you so much. Valley Children's was even telling me 'We're getting so many New Jersey and New York calls right now to donate.' So, Jet fans, I love you. Thank you for helping the kids."

Derek Carr has been a name out there

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Carr dropped a new episode of "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" and a clip picked up steam as his brother, David, potentially said the Jets when asked what team Derek will be playing for in 2026. You can judge for yourself right here. Regardless, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic threw some cold water on the idea of Carr coming in.

"As for Derek Carr: I don’t get the sense he’s a top target for the Jets as of now — no matter what the Zapruder film from his podcast is telling us," Rosenblatt wrote. "Things can certainly change as the market develops but there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of interest in him league-wide as of yet."

As Rosenblatt noted, it's still early in the offseason and anything realistically could happen. It wouldn't cost much for the Jets to acquire Carr from the Saints draft pick-wise. But do they want to bet on a guy who retired before the 2025 season? That's the question.