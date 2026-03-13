Evaluating All Sides of Jets Signing Chukwuma Okorafor

The New York Jets reportedly are bringing back another depth piece in free agency.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported on Friday morning that New York agreed to terms on a new deal with eight-year veteran offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

"The Jets have agreed to a deal to bring back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, per source," Costello wrote on X.

The Jets have agreed to a deal to bring back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 13, 2026

Let's take a look at this deal from all sides.

The Jets made another good move

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (79) following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Financial

First and foremost, the financial details of the reported agreement have not been shared. In 2025, he had a one-year deal with the Jets worth just over $1.3 million. He played in 14 games as a depth piece for the franchise. The price tag isn't likely to be much higher, but that is speculation. Once the financial details are reported, they will be shared. Regardless, the Jets entered the day on Friday with over $37 million in salary cap space and will have plenty left over after this depth move.

Chukwuma Okorafor The Player

Okorafor is an eight-year veteran with stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and the Jets. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers, followed by a cup of coffee with the Patriots in 2024. Okorafor spent the 2025 season in New York and appeared in 14 games. With Okorafor, the Jets are keeping a guy with 60 starts under his belt as depth that could step in at a moment's notice.

Jets' Offensive Line

The Jets' offensive line was good in 2025 and could be even better in 2026. Armand Membou was great as a rookie and should be even better in his sophomore season. Olu Fashanu was solid and is entering his third season. Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann are still in New York and will be at center and guard. The Jets lost John Simpson, but replaced him with Dylan Parham, who was actually better in 2025 as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders than Simpson was in New York. Beyond the starters, the Jets have done a good job of maintaining depth and continuity. Okorafor's return fits this description as well as Xavier Newman and Max Mitchell. The offensive line is very good on paper and deep with familiar depth.