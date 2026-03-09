Jets Fallout After John Simpson Leaves for $30M Ravens Deal

The New York Jets have a hole to fill at guard this offseason and one of the franchise's internal options reportedly is off the board.

When Alijah Vera-Tucker got hurt before the season, the Jets had to shuffle the offensive line. Josh Myers took over as center, Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu bookended the line at the offensive tackle spots, and John Simpson and Joe Tippmann were the two guards for New York. This group stayed healthy throughout the season.

Myers, Membou, Fashanu and Tippmann are all under contract for the 2026 season, which has left one hole at guard with both Simpson and Vera-Tucker heading to free agency. Simpson reportedly is off the board, though. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that Simpson is in agreement with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year, $30 million deal.

The Jets lost John Simpson

New York Jets guard John Simpson (76)

"Sources: The Ravens are signing OL John Simpson to a 3-year, $30M deal. A big-time OL returns to Baltimore," Rapoport wrote.

Simpson was a good member of the Jets. He was dependable over the last two seasons and started all 34 games for the franchise over that span. Now, he returns to Baltimore, where he spent the 2023 season.

For the Jets, the next step is finding a guard to replace him. The easiest and most obvious way forward would be to hand Vera-Tucker a new deal. He has injury question marks, for sure. But when he's healthy, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Between him and Simpson, Vera-Tucker arguably should've been a priority anyway.

Free agency is just beginning. The Jets have been active in the market in general, including a big-time trade for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Simpson is the first internal free agent to leave this offseason and there surely will be more to come. But the Jets will be adding as well. Simpson had a good run in New York. Hopefully, that continues for him in Baltimore and the Jets find a way to replace him as well. Fortunately, there is plenty of time to do so and the Jets have plenty of salary cap space at their disposal.