INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Jets have long been searching for their quarterback of the future. In 2025, it was Justin Fields. The two years prior were the Aaron Rodgers era.

And now it seems the Jets, entering Year 2 under Aaron Glenn, will take a methodical approach in their search for their next long-term quarterback. New York's last quarterback to start at least one game in five consecutive seasons was Chad Pennington from 2002 to 2007.

While recent rumors have suggested the Jets could opt to sign or trade for a bridge quarterback and focus on the 2027 NFL Draft, they aren't leaving any stone unturned this year. They met with former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he confirmed to OnSI on Friday.

The Jets may consider drafting Ty Simpson

"I really, really love the Jets," Simpson said of his meeting. "Coach (Frank) Reich is a great human being. Coach (Aaron) Glenn is a super useful guy. You know, we [were] installing some stuff and getting to know each other, and just, you know, getting on the board is what I like."

Simpson's mention of installing plays from New York's playbook suggests that both parties met during one of the Jets' 45 allotted formal interviews with prospects. Each interview is limited to 20 minutes and takes place in the suites of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback told the media that he also met with the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Simpson raved about the meeting with Arizona, saying he would "love" to be a Cardinal.

Simpson, 23, threw for 3,567 yards in 2025 and posted a 28-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He started only one year at Alabama after sitting behind Jalen Milroe for multiple seasons.

The projected fringe first-round pick could be available to the Jets at pick Nos. 16 or 33, depending on how other teams view Simpson. He is currently ranked 25th by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Simpson expressed excitement about a potential opportunity to play for the Jets, as he had for a few other teams.

"If I have an opportunity to play in New York... they're going to get the best Ty Simpson that they can get," Simpson said.